Okmulgee news wrap: What’s trending

U.S. News Ranks OSUIT in Top 20 Best Colleges in the Region for 2022
OSU Institute of Technology continues to rank among the top 20 Regional Colleges in the 2022 U.S. News & World Report Best Colleges Rankings. OSUIT was recognized in three categories of the Regional Colleges-West in the recently released 2022 rankings: No. 9 in Top Public Schools, No. 31 in Best Regional and No. 37 in Top Performers on Social Mobility. Read more
Dunbar Employees of the Month
Okmulgee Dunbar Principal Clayton Vaughn congratulates the September Support and Certified employees of the month, Marcus Jeffrey and Buffy Daniels. PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today! Read more
OSUIT Connects to Oklahoma’s Research Network
This month, OSU Institute of Technology connected to the OneOklahoma Friction Free Network (OFFN), Oklahoma’s research network, through a National Science Foundation (NSF) grant awarded to the Oklahoma State Regents for Higher Education and OneNet. OFFN is a 10 and 100 Gbps research network that provides higher education institutions with... Read more
CMN board nominee passed through committee
OKMULGEE, Oklahoma — A Muscogee (Creek) Nation National Council Health, Education and Welfare Committee meeting was held Sept. 15 by teleconference. All passed legislation will go before the full council during Regular Session Sept. 25. HEW addressed the following legislation, the interpretation of which is attributed to language in the... Read more
