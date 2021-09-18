CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Okmulgee, OK

Okmulgee news wrap: What’s trending

Okmulgee Voice
Okmulgee Voice
 6 days ago

(OKMULGEE, OK) Check out this roundup of hyper-local news in Okmulgee.

We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

Okmulgee / osuit.edu

U.S. News Ranks OSUIT in Top 20 Best Colleges in the Region for 2022

U.S. News Ranks OSUIT in Top 20 Best Colleges in the Region for 2022

OSU Institute of Technology continues to rank among the top 20 Regional Colleges in the 2022 U.S. News & World Report Best Colleges Rankings. OSUIT was recognized in three categories of the Regional Colleges-West in the recently released 2022 rankings: No. 9 in Top Public Schools, No. 31 in Best Regional and No. 37 in Top Performers on Social Mobility. Read more

Okmulgee / yourokmulgee.com

Dunbar Employees of the Month

Dunbar Employees of the Month

Okmulgee Dunbar Principal Clayton Vaughn congratulates the September Support and Certified employees of the month, Marcus Jeffrey and Buffy Daniels. PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today! Read more

Oklahoma / osuit.edu

OSUIT Connects to Oklahoma’s Research Network

OSUIT Connects to Oklahoma’s Research Network

This month, OSU Institute of Technology connected to the OneOklahoma Friction Free Network (OFFN), Oklahoma’s research network, through a National Science Foundation (NSF) grant awarded to the Oklahoma State Regents for Higher Education and OneNet. OFFN is a 10 and 100 Gbps research network that provides higher education institutions with... Read more

Okmulgee / mvskokemedia.com

CMN board nominee passed through committee

CMN board nominee passed through committee

OKMULGEE, Oklahoma — A Muscogee (Creek) Nation National Council Health, Education and Welfare Committee meeting was held Sept. 15 by teleconference. All passed legislation will go before the full council during Regular Session Sept. 25. HEW addressed the following legislation, the interpretation of which is attributed to language in the... Read more

ABOUT

With Okmulgee Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

