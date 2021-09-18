Okmulgee news wrap: What’s trending

U.S. News Ranks OSUIT in Top 20 Best Colleges in the Region for 2022

OSU Institute of Technology continues to rank among the top 20 Regional Colleges in the 2022 U.S. News & World Report Best Colleges Rankings. OSUIT was recognized in three categories of the Regional Colleges-West in the recently released 2022 rankings: No. 9 in Top Public Schools, No. 31 in Best Regional and No. 37 in Top Performers on Social Mobility. Read more