CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Escanaba, MI

News wrap: Top stories in Escanaba

Escanaba Bulletin
Escanaba Bulletin
 6 days ago

(ESCANABA, MI) What’s going on in Escanaba? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

TOP VIEWEDTOP VIEWED
Escanaba / dailypress.net

Bayside Soccer tops CCC

Bayside Soccer tops CCC

ESCANABA — Bayside Soccer hosted Copper Country Christian Saturday and jumped to a 7-2 win. Bayside’s Quinn Nelson sparked the team with the first goal of the game. It was followed up with two more goals before the end of the first half from Caleb Basso’s penalty shot and Luke Rice. Read more

LOCAL PICKLOCAL PICK
Escanaba / dailypress.net

Gary E. Stone

Gary E. Stone

ESCANABA — Gary E. Stone (AKA “Fred the Fox”), 82, of Escanaba, passed away on Monday, September 13, 2021 at OSF St. Francis Hospital. A lifelong resident of Escanaba, he was born on June 13, 1939, the son of Elmer and Eleanor (Boyle) Stone. Gary spent the majority of his... Read more

TRENDING NOWTRENDING NOW
Escanaba / miningjournal.net

Miners pull off road sweep

Miners pull off road sweep

ESCANABA — Negaunee went on the road and pulled off a three-set sweep at Escanaba on Tuesday night in a high school volleyball match. The Miners’ varsity won 25-22, 25-16, 25-16, while the Negaunee JV also prevailed in two straight sets, while Esky’s freshman were winners in two sets. “I’m... Read more

LOCAL FAVORITELOCAL FAVORITE
Escanaba / energy-xprt.com

Tantalus User Community Grows to 200 Utilities

Tantalus User Community Grows to 200 Utilities

September 15, 2021 -- Smart grid technology leader Tantalus Systems this week welcomed the multi-commodity utility servicing the City of Escanaba, MI to its user community, bringing the total number of utilities leveraging its solutions to 200. Tantalus provides mission-critical smart grid solutions to the public power and electric cooperative... Read more

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

Covid booster shots are rolling out. What does that mean for you?

Health care workers, teachers and other essential personnel have been among the hardest hit by Covid-19 and should qualify for a vaccine booster shot — despite a lack of robust evidence that they need a third dose to protect them against severe disease, the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS News

Kamala Harris' appearance on "The View" delayed by co-hosts' positive COVID-19 tests

Vice President Kamala Harris' appearance on ABC's "The View" Friday morning was delayed when two of the show's co-hosts tested positive for COVID-19 shortly before the interview. "The View's" Joy Behar told viewers Friday that her co-hosts Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro, both fully vaccinated against COVID-19, contracted "breakthrough" infections....
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

China's top regulators ban crypto trading and mining, sending bitcoin tumbling

SHANGHAI/LONDON, Sept 24 (Reuters) - China's most powerful regulators on Friday intensified a crackdown on cryptocurrencies with a blanket ban on all crypto transactions and mining, hitting bitcoin and other major coins and pressuring crypto and blockchain-related stocks. Ten agencies, including the central bank, financial, securities and foreign exchange regulators,...
MARKETS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Escanaba, MI
Government
City
Escanaba, MI
Local
Michigan Government
Reuters

U.S. House passes abortion rights bill, outlook poor in Senate

WASHINGTON, Sept 24 (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives approved legislation on Friday to protect abortion services against growing Republican-backed state restrictions, including a Texas law that imposes a near-total ban on abortion, but the bill is unlikely to pass the Senate. The Democratic-controlled House voted 218-211 largely along...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Hill

Grassley announces reelection bid

Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) on Friday announced that he's running for reelection in 2022, seeking an eighth term in the upper chamber. Grassley made the announcement on Twitter at 4 a.m., with a GIF of him going out for a morning run. "It’s 4 a.m. in Iowa so I’m running....
CONGRESS & COURTS
NBC News

Jan. 6 committee subpoenas Trump aides, allies to testify

A congressional committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol issued subpoenas to some of former President Donald Trump's closest advisers. The committee subpoenaed former White House strategist Steve Bannon, former White House chief of Staff Mark Meadows, former social media director Dan Scavino and the former chief of staff to Trump's Defense secretary, Kashyap Patel.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
Reuters

U.S. border camp closed, Haitians there face mixed fates

DEL RIO, Texas, Sept 24 (Reuters) - An impromptu border camp that roiled U.S. politics was emptied of thousands of Haitian migrants by Friday, with most remaining in the United States for now and others expelled on deportation flights or returned to Mexico. Reuters witnesses said the shanty town-like jumble...
IMMIGRATION
Escanaba Bulletin

Escanaba Bulletin

Escanaba, MI
38
Followers
237
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

With Escanaba Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy