News wrap: Top stories in Escanaba
(ESCANABA, MI) What’s going on in Escanaba? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.
For more stories like these, click here.
Bayside Soccer tops CCC
ESCANABA — Bayside Soccer hosted Copper Country Christian Saturday and jumped to a 7-2 win. Bayside’s Quinn Nelson sparked the team with the first goal of the game. It was followed up with two more goals before the end of the first half from Caleb Basso’s penalty shot and Luke Rice. Read more
Gary E. Stone
ESCANABA — Gary E. Stone (AKA “Fred the Fox”), 82, of Escanaba, passed away on Monday, September 13, 2021 at OSF St. Francis Hospital. A lifelong resident of Escanaba, he was born on June 13, 1939, the son of Elmer and Eleanor (Boyle) Stone. Gary spent the majority of his... Read more
Miners pull off road sweep
ESCANABA — Negaunee went on the road and pulled off a three-set sweep at Escanaba on Tuesday night in a high school volleyball match. The Miners’ varsity won 25-22, 25-16, 25-16, while the Negaunee JV also prevailed in two straight sets, while Esky’s freshman were winners in two sets. “I’m... Read more
Tantalus User Community Grows to 200 Utilities
September 15, 2021 -- Smart grid technology leader Tantalus Systems this week welcomed the multi-commodity utility servicing the City of Escanaba, MI to its user community, bringing the total number of utilities leveraging its solutions to 200. Tantalus provides mission-critical smart grid solutions to the public power and electric cooperative... Read more
