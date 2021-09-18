News wrap: Top stories in Escanaba

(ESCANABA, MI) What’s going on in Escanaba? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

Bayside Soccer tops CCC ESCANABA — Bayside Soccer hosted Copper Country Christian Saturday and jumped to a 7-2 win. Bayside’s Quinn Nelson sparked the team with the first goal of the game. It was followed up with two more goals before the end of the first half from Caleb Basso’s penalty shot and Luke Rice. Read more

Gary E. Stone ESCANABA — Gary E. Stone (AKA “Fred the Fox”), 82, of Escanaba, passed away on Monday, September 13, 2021 at OSF St. Francis Hospital. A lifelong resident of Escanaba, he was born on June 13, 1939, the son of Elmer and Eleanor (Boyle) Stone. Gary spent the majority of his... Read more

Miners pull off road sweep ESCANABA — Negaunee went on the road and pulled off a three-set sweep at Escanaba on Tuesday night in a high school volleyball match. The Miners’ varsity won 25-22, 25-16, 25-16, while the Negaunee JV also prevailed in two straight sets, while Esky’s freshman were winners in two sets. “I’m... Read more

