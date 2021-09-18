Top stories trending in Marble Falls

(MARBLE FALLS, TX) The news in Marble Falls never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

Spaghetti dinner and theater improv night at Marble Falls High School A spaghetti dinner and improv night benefiting the Marble Falls High School theater department is 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18, in the high school commons room. Tickets are $10 at the door. The commons room is inside the main entrance of Marble Falls High School, 2101 Mustang Drive. The money... Read more

Mysteries at the museum: Falls on the Colorado seeks identifications in old photos The Falls on the Colorado Museum in Marble Falls needs help. A trove of old black and white photographs has been found and the people and places in them need to be identified. Most of the pictures are believed to have been taken in Marble Falls. They were found in boxes kept by the town’s unofficial historian, Madolyn Frazier, who died Jan. 7, 2012. Read more

NEW BIZ: Salon Jul’s offers full hair and nail services Get a trim or a new ‘do at Salon Jul’s, Marble Falls’ latest hair and nail salon. Located at 1500 Broadway St., the salon is owned by Julie Myers, who celebrated its opening at a Sept. 3 ribbon cutting. A military wife, Myers has worked at a number of salons... Read more

