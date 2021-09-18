CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Marble Falls, TX

Top stories trending in Marble Falls

Marble Falls Today
Marble Falls Today
 6 days ago

(MARBLE FALLS, TX) The news in Marble Falls never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

TRENDING NOWTRENDING NOW
Marble Falls / dailytrib.com

Spaghetti dinner and theater improv night at Marble Falls High School

Spaghetti dinner and theater improv night at Marble Falls High School

A spaghetti dinner and improv night benefiting the Marble Falls High School theater department is 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18, in the high school commons room. Tickets are $10 at the door. The commons room is inside the main entrance of Marble Falls High School, 2101 Mustang Drive. The money... Read more

LOCAL PICKLOCAL PICK
Colorado / dailytrib.com

Mysteries at the museum: Falls on the Colorado seeks identifications in old photos

Mysteries at the museum: Falls on the Colorado seeks identifications in old photos

The Falls on the Colorado Museum in Marble Falls needs help. A trove of old black and white photographs has been found and the people and places in them need to be identified. Most of the pictures are believed to have been taken in Marble Falls. They were found in boxes kept by the town’s unofficial historian, Madolyn Frazier, who died Jan. 7, 2012. Read more

TOP VIEWEDTOP VIEWED
Marble Falls / dailytrib.com

NEW BIZ: Salon Jul’s offers full hair and nail services

NEW BIZ: Salon Jul’s offers full hair and nail services

Get a trim or a new ‘do at Salon Jul’s, Marble Falls’ latest hair and nail salon. Located at 1500 Broadway St., the salon is owned by Julie Myers, who celebrated its opening at a Sept. 3 ribbon cutting. A military wife, Myers has worked at a number of salons... Read more

LOCAL FAVORITELOCAL FAVORITE
Marble Falls / highlandernews.com

Mustangs runners’ effort is showing

Mustangs runners’ effort is showing

Finally the kids are starting to put it together. In the Varsity girls we only have two girls. There are others waiting in the wings who are involved in cheer, etc and they are still getting fit. Mila has cheer, and she is doing a good job. They are racing aggressively. Read more

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

Covid booster shots are rolling out. What does that mean for you?

Health care workers, teachers and other essential personnel have been among the hardest hit by Covid-19 and should qualify for a vaccine booster shot — despite a lack of robust evidence that they need a third dose to protect them against severe disease, the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS News

Kamala Harris' appearance on "The View" delayed by co-hosts' positive COVID-19 tests

Vice President Kamala Harris' appearance on ABC's "The View" Friday morning was delayed when two of the show's co-hosts tested positive for COVID-19 shortly before the interview. "The View's" Joy Behar told viewers Friday that her co-hosts Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro, both fully vaccinated against COVID-19, contracted "breakthrough" infections....
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

China's top regulators ban crypto trading and mining, sending bitcoin tumbling

SHANGHAI/LONDON, Sept 24 (Reuters) - China's most powerful regulators on Friday intensified a crackdown on cryptocurrencies with a blanket ban on all crypto transactions and mining, hitting bitcoin and other major coins and pressuring crypto and blockchain-related stocks. Ten agencies, including the central bank, financial, securities and foreign exchange regulators,...
MARKETS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Government
Marble Falls, TX
Government
City
Marble Falls, TX
Reuters

U.S. House passes abortion rights bill, outlook poor in Senate

WASHINGTON, Sept 24 (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives approved legislation on Friday to protect abortion services against growing Republican-backed state restrictions, including a Texas law that imposes a near-total ban on abortion, but the bill is unlikely to pass the Senate. The Democratic-controlled House voted 218-211 largely along...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Hill

Grassley announces reelection bid

Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) on Friday announced that he's running for reelection in 2022, seeking an eighth term in the upper chamber. Grassley made the announcement on Twitter at 4 a.m., with a GIF of him going out for a morning run. "It’s 4 a.m. in Iowa so I’m running....
CONGRESS & COURTS
NBC News

Jan. 6 committee subpoenas Trump aides, allies to testify

A congressional committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol issued subpoenas to some of former President Donald Trump's closest advisers. The committee subpoenaed former White House strategist Steve Bannon, former White House chief of Staff Mark Meadows, former social media director Dan Scavino and the former chief of staff to Trump's Defense secretary, Kashyap Patel.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
Reuters

U.S. border camp closed, Haitians there face mixed fates

DEL RIO, Texas, Sept 24 (Reuters) - An impromptu border camp that roiled U.S. politics was emptied of thousands of Haitian migrants by Friday, with most remaining in the United States for now and others expelled on deportation flights or returned to Mexico. Reuters witnesses said the shanty town-like jumble...
IMMIGRATION
Marble Falls Today

Marble Falls Today

Marble Falls, TX
48
Followers
238
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

With Marble Falls Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy