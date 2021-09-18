CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jamestown, ND

Jamestown news digest: Top stories today

 6 days ago

(JAMESTOWN, ND) The news in Jamestown never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

Jamestown area students named to summer dean's list at University of Mary

Area residents are among a record 133 students named to the 2021 summer semester dean’s list at the University of Mary in Bismarck. This number includes students in Mary’s undergraduate program and in adult education (University of Mary Online). To qualify for the honor, traditional undergraduate students must earn a... Read more

Dordt Volleyball Sustains Second Loss On The Road

Jamestown, North Dakota – The Dordt Defenders were unable to overcome a slow start and lost a 3-1 decision to Jamestown on the road Wednesday night in GPAC play at Jamestown, North Dakota. The Defenders fell behind in set one 3-0 and were unable to make a serious run at... Read more

Jimmies earn first win at home this season

When Anna and Ellie Holen's parents step into Jamestown's Harold Newman Arena, they are sometimes transported back in time. "Our parent's favorite play is what they call 1-2-3 where Ellie gets a pass, Jackie (Meiklejohn) sets me and I get the kill," Anna said. "They say it just takes them back to when we were young and practicing in the gym together." Read more

Jimmies Remain Perfect with Victory Over Dordt

JAMESTOWN, ND. (NewsDakota.com) – The #2 University of Jamestown women’s volleyball team improved to 12-0 overall on the year on Wednesday night with a four set victory (25-15, 25-20, 24-26, 25-14) over #5 Dordt. It was a rowdy crowd inside of Harold Newman Arena in the first home match for... Read more

