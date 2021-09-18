News wrap: Top stories in Warren

(WARREN, PA) What’s going on in Warren? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

Jet Pet — Duncan WARREN — Paws Along the River in Warren has a new pet up for adoption. Duncan is a one-year-old, 80-pound lab-pit mix who has been with paws since January. He is a very strong, energetic puppy who loves people. He enjoys going for walks, playing — especially ball — and giving big, sloppy kisses. Read more

Gary O’Hare Gary E. O’Hare, 83, of Sheffield, Pa., died Monday evening, Sept. 13, 2021, at UPMC Hamot, Erie, Pa., after an illness of the past two months. He was born March 8, 1938, in Titusville, Pa.. Gary was the son of George O’Hare and Anna O’Hare Hawbaker. He had resided most... Read more

Warren beats Fort LeBoeuf to stay unbeaten in Region 4 Warren’s boys soccer team stayed unbeaten in Region 4 with a 3-0 shutout of Fort LeBoeuf on Wednesday at War Memorial Field. JT Blum started the scoring at 23:49 of the first half on a rebound off the LeBoeuf keeper. Warren (4-0, Region 4) led 1-0 into halftime. Parks Ordiway... Read more

