News wrap: Top stories in Warren

Jet Pet — Duncan
WARREN — Paws Along the River in Warren has a new pet up for adoption. Duncan is a one-year-old, 80-pound lab-pit mix who has been with paws since January. He is a very strong, energetic puppy who loves people. He enjoys going for walks, playing — especially ball — and giving big, sloppy kisses. Read more
Gary O’Hare
Gary E. O’Hare, 83, of Sheffield, Pa., died Monday evening, Sept. 13, 2021, at UPMC Hamot, Erie, Pa., after an illness of the past two months. He was born March 8, 1938, in Titusville, Pa.. Gary was the son of George O’Hare and Anna O’Hare Hawbaker. He had resided most... Read more
Warren beats Fort LeBoeuf to stay unbeaten in Region 4
Warren’s boys soccer team stayed unbeaten in Region 4 with a 3-0 shutout of Fort LeBoeuf on Wednesday at War Memorial Field. JT Blum started the scoring at 23:49 of the first half on a rebound off the LeBoeuf keeper. Warren (4-0, Region 4) led 1-0 into halftime. Parks Ordiway... Read more
Warren State Hospital employees recognized
Warren State Hospital employees (from left) Paul Goodwill (nursing services); Michelle McMillen (Martha Pfusch Award); Kelly Sullivan (clinical services); Cody VanGorder (social and rehabilitative services); and Emily Wadlow (administrative services) received awards for their outstanding efforts during the past year. McMillen, an infection control registered nurse, was presented the Martha Pfusch Award, given annually to a clinical professional who exemplifies character, dedication, advocacy, and professionalism in the provision of services to people with serious mental illness. The others were named the hospital’s employees of the year in their respective fields. Read more
