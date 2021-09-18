Scottsbluff news digest: Top stories today
Scottsbluff PD Searching for Vehicle from Sept. 9th Pursuit
A red Dodge Durango with an apparent busted out rear window and its driver are wanted following a pursuit last week in Scottsbluff. Capt. Lance Kite explains: Read more
New Jersey man sets out on cross-state journey to raise money for a girl fighting cancer
Jim Hickey woke up Wednesday morning with the aim of walking east. The 60-year-old New Jersey native will travel from Scottsbluff to McGrew on foot, part of a much longer journey he’ll make to help raise both money and awareness for a young girl from Cozad in a fight against cancer. Read more
Casper College women's soccer shuts out Western Nebraska CC
Alyssa Seaich scored two goals to help lead the Casper College women's soccer team to a 4-0 shutout of Western Nebraska Community College on Wednesday in Scottsbluff, Neb. Seaich got her first tally off an assist from Daniell Greminger and netted her team-leading fifth goal of the season later in the first half. Sophomore Sydney Hiatt made it 3-0 off an assist from Seaich and Lara Lopez, a freshman from Newcastle, netted the final goal for the T-Birds (5-3-0, 2-1-0 Region IX). Read more
Scottsbluff Board of Education cancels special meeting on mask issue
The Scottsbluff Public Schools Board of Education decided Wednesday morning to cancel the special meeting slated for Wednesday evening, in which board members would have taken action on proposed changes to masking protocol in the district’s Safe Return to School Plan. According to a statement issued by Melissa Price, director... Read more
