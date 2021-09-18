News wrap: Top stories in Kittanning

(KITTANNING, PA) The news in Kittanning never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Kittanning area, click here.

LOCAL HEADLINE

John James Hogan John James Hogan, 79, of Kittanning, died on Wednesday, Sept., 15, 2021, at home. He was born on April 3, 1942, in Fredricksburg, Pa., to the late Robert and Myrtle (Brocious) Hogan. John was a laborer and Vietnam veteran. He was a member of Crisswell and Christian With a Vision.... Read more

LOCAL PICK

Virginia L. Harmon Virginia L. Harmon, 89, of Ford City, died Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021, in ACMH Hospital. Born March 13, 1932, in Ford City, she was a daughter of the late Ricardo Dodi and Emma Streno. Virginia was employed by the former Jamesway in Kittanning for 23 years. Mrs. Harmon was a... Read more

TOP VIEWED