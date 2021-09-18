CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kittanning, PA

News wrap: Top stories in Kittanning

Kittanning Digest
Kittanning Digest
 6 days ago

(KITTANNING, PA) The news in Kittanning never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Kittanning area, click here.

John James Hogan

John James Hogan, 79, of Kittanning, died on Wednesday, Sept., 15, 2021, at home. He was born on April 3, 1942, in Fredricksburg, Pa., to the late Robert and Myrtle (Brocious) Hogan. John was a laborer and Vietnam veteran. He was a member of Crisswell and Christian With a Vision.... Read more

Virginia L. Harmon

Virginia L. Harmon, 89, of Ford City, died Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021, in ACMH Hospital. Born March 13, 1932, in Ford City, she was a daughter of the late Ricardo Dodi and Emma Streno. Virginia was employed by the former Jamesway in Kittanning for 23 years. Mrs. Harmon was a... Read more

Audrey L. (Miller) Sirochman

Audrey L. (Miller) Sirochman, 95, of North Buffalo Township, died Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, at The Ridge at Heritage Meadows. Born July 23, 1926, in Slate Lick, she was a daughter of the late Philly Murray and Pearl (Gillam) Miller. Mrs. Sirochman was a member of Grace Brethren Church of... Read more

Kittanning Digest

ABOUT

With Kittanning Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

