News wrap: Top stories in Kittanning
(KITTANNING, PA) The news in Kittanning never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.
Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Kittanning area, click here.
John James Hogan
John James Hogan, 79, of Kittanning, died on Wednesday, Sept., 15, 2021, at home. He was born on April 3, 1942, in Fredricksburg, Pa., to the late Robert and Myrtle (Brocious) Hogan. John was a laborer and Vietnam veteran. He was a member of Crisswell and Christian With a Vision.... Read more
Virginia L. Harmon
Virginia L. Harmon, 89, of Ford City, died Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021, in ACMH Hospital. Born March 13, 1932, in Ford City, she was a daughter of the late Ricardo Dodi and Emma Streno. Virginia was employed by the former Jamesway in Kittanning for 23 years. Mrs. Harmon was a... Read more
Audrey L. (Miller) Sirochman
Audrey L. (Miller) Sirochman, 95, of North Buffalo Township, died Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, at The Ridge at Heritage Meadows. Born July 23, 1926, in Slate Lick, she was a daughter of the late Philly Murray and Pearl (Gillam) Miller. Mrs. Sirochman was a member of Grace Brethren Church of... Read more
Comments / 0