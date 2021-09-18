CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hutchinson, MN

News wrap: Top stories in Hutchinson

Hutchinson Digest
Hutchinson Digest
 6 days ago

(HUTCHINSON, MN) What’s going on in Hutchinson? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

TOP VIEWEDTOP VIEWED
Hutchinson / crowrivermedia.com

UPDATE: School Board chair withdraws request for special meeting to discuss COVID plan

UPDATE: School Board chair withdraws request for special meeting to discuss COVID plan

UPDATE: This story was updated with new information Friday morning. The Hutchinson School Board will not meet next week to discuss the district's COVID-19 preparedness plan. Board Chair JoEllen Kimball said Thursday she had requested a special meeting, but by Friday morning that request had been withdrawn. "We didn't even... Read more

LOCAL FAVORITELOCAL FAVORITE
Hutchinson / marshallindependent.com

PREP SPORTS ROUNDUP: Marshall girls take first, boys sixth at Hutchinson Invite

PREP SPORTS ROUNDUP: Marshall girls take first, boys sixth at Hutchinson Invite

HUTCHINSON – Five Top 20 finishes gave the Marshall girls cross country team the win at the Hutchinson Invitational on Thursday. The Tigers won with a team score of 62 points in the 11-team field. Mankato East came in third with 76 points, followed by Mankato West with 81 points. Read more

LOCAL PICKLOCAL PICK
Hutchinson / kduz.com

Friday Morning Devotional – Love One Another

Friday Morning Devotional – Love One Another

Your Friday morning devotional devotional this week is presented by Vicar Hans Petersen of River of Hope Lutheran Church of Hutchinson and is presented by the Hutchinson Ecumenical Ministerial Association. Today’s devotional is entitled “Love One Another.” Read more

LOCAL HEADLINELOCAL HEADLINE
Hutchinson / kduz.com

Custom Stone Interiors KDUZ Pet Patrol

Custom Stone Interiors KDUZ Pet Patrol

Every week we will introduce you to some of the most adorable, adoptable pets available from our partner shelters across central and southern Minnesota. Join us live at 8:20 Friday mornings as we introduce them to you live on the air at the All-New 1260 and 965, Classic Hits KDUZ, brought to you each week by Custom Stone Interiors of St. Cloud. Read more

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC News

Covid booster shots are rolling out. What does that mean for you?

Health care workers, teachers and other essential personnel have been among the hardest hit by Covid-19 and should qualify for a vaccine booster shot — despite a lack of robust evidence that they need a third dose to protect them against severe disease, the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS News

Kamala Harris' appearance on "The View" delayed by co-hosts' positive COVID-19 tests

Vice President Kamala Harris' appearance on ABC's "The View" Friday morning was delayed when two of the show's co-hosts tested positive for COVID-19 shortly before the interview. "The View's" Joy Behar told viewers Friday that her co-hosts Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro, both fully vaccinated against COVID-19, contracted "breakthrough" infections....
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

China's top regulators ban crypto trading and mining, sending bitcoin tumbling

SHANGHAI/LONDON, Sept 24 (Reuters) - China's most powerful regulators on Friday intensified a crackdown on cryptocurrencies with a blanket ban on all crypto transactions and mining, hitting bitcoin and other major coins and pressuring crypto and blockchain-related stocks. Ten agencies, including the central bank, financial, securities and foreign exchange regulators,...
MARKETS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
Hutchinson, MN
Government
City
Hutchinson, MN
Reuters

U.S. House passes abortion rights bill, outlook poor in Senate

WASHINGTON, Sept 24 (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives approved legislation on Friday to protect abortion services against growing Republican-backed state restrictions, including a Texas law that imposes a near-total ban on abortion, but the bill is unlikely to pass the Senate. The Democratic-controlled House voted 218-211 largely along...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Hill

Grassley announces reelection bid

Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) on Friday announced that he's running for reelection in 2022, seeking an eighth term in the upper chamber. Grassley made the announcement on Twitter at 4 a.m., with a GIF of him going out for a morning run. "It’s 4 a.m. in Iowa so I’m running....
CONGRESS & COURTS
NBC News

Jan. 6 committee subpoenas Trump aides, allies to testify

A congressional committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol issued subpoenas to some of former President Donald Trump's closest advisers. The committee subpoenaed former White House strategist Steve Bannon, former White House chief of Staff Mark Meadows, former social media director Dan Scavino and the former chief of staff to Trump's Defense secretary, Kashyap Patel.
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Reuters

U.S. border camp closed, Haitians there face mixed fates

DEL RIO, Texas, Sept 24 (Reuters) - An impromptu border camp that roiled U.S. politics was emptied of thousands of Haitian migrants by Friday, with most remaining in the United States for now and others expelled on deportation flights or returned to Mexico. Reuters witnesses said the shanty town-like jumble...
IMMIGRATION
Hutchinson Digest

Hutchinson Digest

Hutchinson, MN
42
Followers
235
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

With Hutchinson Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy