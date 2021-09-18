News wrap: Top stories in Hutchinson

(HUTCHINSON, MN) What’s going on in Hutchinson? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

UPDATE: School Board chair withdraws request for special meeting to discuss COVID plan UPDATE: This story was updated with new information Friday morning. The Hutchinson School Board will not meet next week to discuss the district's COVID-19 preparedness plan. Board Chair JoEllen Kimball said Thursday she had requested a special meeting, but by Friday morning that request had been withdrawn. "We didn't even...

PREP SPORTS ROUNDUP: Marshall girls take first, boys sixth at Hutchinson Invite HUTCHINSON – Five Top 20 finishes gave the Marshall girls cross country team the win at the Hutchinson Invitational on Thursday. The Tigers won with a team score of 62 points in the 11-team field. Mankato East came in third with 76 points, followed by Mankato West with 81 points.

Friday Morning Devotional – Love One Another Your Friday morning devotional devotional this week is presented by Vicar Hans Petersen of River of Hope Lutheran Church of Hutchinson and is presented by the Hutchinson Ecumenical Ministerial Association. Today's devotional is entitled "Love One Another."

