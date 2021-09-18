What's up: Leading stories in Atmore
(ATMORE, AL) Check out this roundup of hyper-local news in Atmore.
Man shot in parking lot of Prichard restaurant dies from injuries
City approves Medstar lease
Tha Atmore City Council approved a lease with Lifeguard (Medstar) Ambulance Service for the use of the old fire station on Pensacola Avenue during its meeting on Sept. 13. Medstar began service on Sept. 1, and the lease is to house ambulances and a crew. In other business, the council: Read more
$1 million bond for trafficking
An Atmore man is being held on $1 million bond for multiple charges including trafficking synthetic cannabis (spice) and faces prior charges that led to the traffic stop Sept. 9. Charlton Orlando Jones, 32, 705 E. Ridgeley St., was charged with trafficking, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, attempting to elude... Read more
