Bellefontaine, OH

News wrap: Top stories in Bellefontaine

Bellefontaine Journal
Bellefontaine Journal
 6 days ago

(BELLEFONTAINE, OH) What’s going on in Bellefontaine? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

Bellefontaine / peakofohio.com

Lady Raiders edge past Chiefs; Raiders and Chiefs tie in boys game

Lady Raiders edge past Chiefs; Raiders and Chiefs tie in boys game

The Bellefontaine varsity boys and girls soccer teams hosted Benjamin Logan Wednesday evening on Senior Night at AcuSport Stadium. The Lady Chiefs fell at home to Benjamin Logan 1-0. For the Lady Raiders, Izzy Henderson scored the winning goal off of a throw from Gretchen Wilber. Allie Henault recorded 8... Read more

Bellefontaine / peakofohio.com

Bellefontaine girls tennis sweep Shawnee

Bellefontaine girls tennis sweep Shawnee

The Bellefontaine varsity girls tennis team defeated Springfield Shawnee 5-0 Wednesday. At first singles, Courtney Sims beat Hailey Beery 6-0, 6-0. Mia Neer was victorious at second singles over Olivia Stickney 6-2, 6-1. At third singles, Julia Easton came back from a 5-2 deficit to win the first set 9-7... Read more

Bellefontaine / peakofohio.com

Benjamin Logan middle school volleyball split with Indian Lake; Chiefs sweep Graham

Benjamin Logan middle school volleyball split with Indian Lake; Chiefs sweep Graham

Local middle school volleyball teams were in action Wednesday. The Benjamin Logan 7th and 8th-grade teams traveled to Indian Lake. The Lady Raiders won a three-set thriller in the 7th-grade game: 25-23, 21-25, and 26-24. For Benjamin Logan, Lilly Kerns had 5 aces and 5 kills, Abby Vance recorded 2... Read more

Bellefontaine / examiner.org

Boil advisory issued

Boil advisory issued

The Bellefontaine Water Department has issued a boil advisory as the result of a water line depressurization affecting residents on the city’s east side. • 100, 101, 112, 113, 124, 125, 136, 137, 148, 149, 160, 161, 172, 173, 184, 185, 196, 197, 208, 209, 220, 221, 233, 257, 268, and 269 Terrance Drive, Read more

