News wrap: Top stories in Bellefontaine
(BELLEFONTAINE, OH) What’s going on in Bellefontaine? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.
Lady Raiders edge past Chiefs; Raiders and Chiefs tie in boys game
The Bellefontaine varsity boys and girls soccer teams hosted Benjamin Logan Wednesday evening on Senior Night at AcuSport Stadium. The Lady Chiefs fell at home to Benjamin Logan 1-0. For the Lady Raiders, Izzy Henderson scored the winning goal off of a throw from Gretchen Wilber. Allie Henault recorded 8... Read more
Bellefontaine girls tennis sweep Shawnee
The Bellefontaine varsity girls tennis team defeated Springfield Shawnee 5-0 Wednesday. At first singles, Courtney Sims beat Hailey Beery 6-0, 6-0. Mia Neer was victorious at second singles over Olivia Stickney 6-2, 6-1. At third singles, Julia Easton came back from a 5-2 deficit to win the first set 9-7... Read more
Benjamin Logan middle school volleyball split with Indian Lake; Chiefs sweep Graham
Local middle school volleyball teams were in action Wednesday. The Benjamin Logan 7th and 8th-grade teams traveled to Indian Lake. The Lady Raiders won a three-set thriller in the 7th-grade game: 25-23, 21-25, and 26-24. For Benjamin Logan, Lilly Kerns had 5 aces and 5 kills, Abby Vance recorded 2... Read more
Boil advisory issued
The Bellefontaine Water Department has issued a boil advisory as the result of a water line depressurization affecting residents on the city’s east side. • 100, 101, 112, 113, 124, 125, 136, 137, 148, 149, 160, 161, 172, 173, 184, 185, 196, 197, 208, 209, 220, 221, 233, 257, 268, and 269 Terrance Drive, Read more
