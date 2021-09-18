News wrap: Top stories in Bellefontaine

(BELLEFONTAINE, OH) What’s going on in Bellefontaine? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

Lady Raiders edge past Chiefs; Raiders and Chiefs tie in boys game The Bellefontaine varsity boys and girls soccer teams hosted Benjamin Logan Wednesday evening on Senior Night at AcuSport Stadium. The Lady Chiefs fell at home to Benjamin Logan 1-0. For the Lady Raiders, Izzy Henderson scored the winning goal off of a throw from Gretchen Wilber. Allie Henault recorded 8...

Bellefontaine girls tennis sweep Shawnee The Bellefontaine varsity girls tennis team defeated Springfield Shawnee 5-0 Wednesday. At first singles, Courtney Sims beat Hailey Beery 6-0, 6-0. Mia Neer was victorious at second singles over Olivia Stickney 6-2, 6-1. At third singles, Julia Easton came back from a 5-2 deficit to win the first set 9-7...

Benjamin Logan middle school volleyball split with Indian Lake; Chiefs sweep Graham Local middle school volleyball teams were in action Wednesday. The Benjamin Logan 7th and 8th-grade teams traveled to Indian Lake. The Lady Raiders won a three-set thriller in the 7th-grade game: 25-23, 21-25, and 26-24. For Benjamin Logan, Lilly Kerns had 5 aces and 5 kills, Abby Vance recorded 2...

