What's up: Leading stories in Williston
(WILLISTON, ND) Here are today’s top stories from the Williston area.
Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Williston area, click here.
Williston Fire Department holds night burn training
WILLISTON, N.D. - Williston firefighters spent Wednesday evening battling live fires at their training facility as part of their annual night burn exercises. Officials hold this event at least once a year as part of a national requirement, so that firefighters have experience dealing with nighttime burns. Multiple crews took... Read more
North Dakota redistricting committee discusses draft maps for growing areas
Lawmakers whose districts grew over the last decade shared map drafts for their region. Some of the proposals, like in the Fargo and Williston areas, would add new districts entirely, meaning rural areas could soon see big changes in their representation. “The connections and the chaos in trying to figure... Read more
WHS boys soccer loses to Century
The Williston High School boys soccer team lost 8-0 to Bismarck Century on Sept. 14. The Coyotes will play at home on Sept. 16 and will host Minot. Read more
Williston city officials discuss recently approved 2022 budget
WILLISTON, N.D. - Optimistic and conservative. Those were the words used by officials to describe Williston’s Budget for 2022. “Overall, I think it’s a pretty healthy and typical budget process,” said Finance Director Hercules Cummings. Compared to 2021, there isn’t much change in this year’s budget other than an increase... Read more
Comments / 0