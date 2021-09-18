CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williston, ND

What's up: Leading stories in Williston

 6 days ago

(WILLISTON, ND) Here are today’s top stories from the Williston area.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Williston area, click here.

Williston / kfyrtv.com

Williston Fire Department holds night burn training

Williston Fire Department holds night burn training

WILLISTON, N.D. - Williston firefighters spent Wednesday evening battling live fires at their training facility as part of their annual night burn exercises. Officials hold this event at least once a year as part of a national requirement, so that firefighters have experience dealing with nighttime burns. Multiple crews took... Read more

North Dakota / kxnet.com

North Dakota redistricting committee discusses draft maps for growing areas

North Dakota redistricting committee discusses draft maps for growing areas

Lawmakers whose districts grew over the last decade shared map drafts for their region. Some of the proposals, like in the Fargo and Williston areas, would add new districts entirely, meaning rural areas could soon see big changes in their representation. “The connections and the chaos in trying to figure... Read more

Williston / willistonherald.com

WHS boys soccer loses to Century

WHS boys soccer loses to Century

The Williston High School boys soccer team lost 8-0 to Bismarck Century on Sept. 14. The Coyotes will play at home on Sept. 16 and will host Minot. Read more

Williston / kfyrtv.com

Williston city officials discuss recently approved 2022 budget

Williston city officials discuss recently approved 2022 budget

WILLISTON, N.D. - Optimistic and conservative. Those were the words used by officials to describe Williston’s Budget for 2022. “Overall, I think it’s a pretty healthy and typical budget process,” said Finance Director Hercules Cummings. Compared to 2021, there isn’t much change in this year’s budget other than an increase... Read more

Comments / 0

Williston, ND
With Williston Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

