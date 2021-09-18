CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Farmville, VA

Top Farmville news stories

Farmville Today
Farmville Today
 6 days ago

(FARMVILLE, VA) What’s going on in Farmville? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

LATEST NEWSLATEST NEWS
Farmville / farmvilleherald.com

Truckers’ ‘Golden Arrow’ helps Ida victims

Truckers’ ‘Golden Arrow’ helps Ida victims

Long-haul driver LaQuan “School Boy” Jackson, 27, of Farmville, nicknamed with his late father’s CB handle, knows what it’s like to not have much. So when he got the chance to help victims of Hurricane Ida in Houma, Louisiana, he jumped on it. “It just always hit me like, if... Read more

TOP VIEWEDTOP VIEWED
Farmville / farmvilleherald.com

9/11 remembered by veterans

9/11 remembered by veterans

The Farmville VFW Post 7059 held a silent remembrance at the Prince Edward County Courthouse for those killed on 9/11. Saturday, Sept. 11 marked the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks. Read more

LOCAL HEADLINELOCAL HEADLINE
Farmville / farmvilleherald.com

Council votes to go forward with River Walk

Council votes to go forward with River Walk

The previously shelved River Walk project is back on track, as the Farmville Town Council voted to allow Town Manager Scott Davis to apply for funds and execute project administration agreements as well as other documents necessary for approved projects. The River Walk project was first raised as a possibility... Read more

LOCAL FAVORITELOCAL FAVORITE
Farmville / farmvilleherald.com

PSR’s ducks ready to race

PSR’s ducks ready to race

The 2021 Great Duck Derby is on, despite other local events being postponed or canceled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. “We’ve got hundreds of little ducks itching to jump into the Appomattox River,” Piedmont Senior Resources Area Agency on Aging (PSR)’s Direct Care Coordinator Jamie Anderson, who is leading the event, said. Read more

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

Covid booster shots are rolling out. What does that mean for you?

Health care workers, teachers and other essential personnel have been among the hardest hit by Covid-19 and should qualify for a vaccine booster shot — despite a lack of robust evidence that they need a third dose to protect them against severe disease, the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS News

Kamala Harris' appearance on "The View" delayed by co-hosts' positive COVID-19 tests

Vice President Kamala Harris' appearance on ABC's "The View" Friday morning was delayed when two of the show's co-hosts tested positive for COVID-19 shortly before the interview. "The View's" Joy Behar told viewers Friday that her co-hosts Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro, both fully vaccinated against COVID-19, contracted "breakthrough" infections....
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

China's top regulators ban crypto trading and mining, sending bitcoin tumbling

SHANGHAI/LONDON, Sept 24 (Reuters) - China's most powerful regulators on Friday intensified a crackdown on cryptocurrencies with a blanket ban on all crypto transactions and mining, hitting bitcoin and other major coins and pressuring crypto and blockchain-related stocks. Ten agencies, including the central bank, financial, securities and foreign exchange regulators,...
MARKETS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Community, VA
Farmville, VA
Government
Local
Virginia Government
City
Farmville, VA
Reuters

U.S. House passes abortion rights bill, outlook poor in Senate

WASHINGTON, Sept 24 (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives approved legislation on Friday to protect abortion services against growing Republican-backed state restrictions, including a Texas law that imposes a near-total ban on abortion, but the bill is unlikely to pass the Senate. The Democratic-controlled House voted 218-211 largely along...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Hill

Grassley announces reelection bid

Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) on Friday announced that he's running for reelection in 2022, seeking an eighth term in the upper chamber. Grassley made the announcement on Twitter at 4 a.m., with a GIF of him going out for a morning run. "It’s 4 a.m. in Iowa so I’m running....
CONGRESS & COURTS
NBC News

Jan. 6 committee subpoenas Trump aides, allies to testify

A congressional committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol issued subpoenas to some of former President Donald Trump's closest advisers. The committee subpoenaed former White House strategist Steve Bannon, former White House chief of Staff Mark Meadows, former social media director Dan Scavino and the former chief of staff to Trump's Defense secretary, Kashyap Patel.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
Reuters

U.S. border camp closed, Haitians there face mixed fates

DEL RIO, Texas, Sept 24 (Reuters) - An impromptu border camp that roiled U.S. politics was emptied of thousands of Haitian migrants by Friday, with most remaining in the United States for now and others expelled on deportation flights or returned to Mexico. Reuters witnesses said the shanty town-like jumble...
IMMIGRATION
Farmville Today

Farmville Today

Farmville, VA
53
Followers
228
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

With Farmville Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy