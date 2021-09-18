Top Farmville news stories
(FARMVILLE, VA) What’s going on in Farmville? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.
Truckers’ ‘Golden Arrow’ helps Ida victims
Long-haul driver LaQuan “School Boy” Jackson, 27, of Farmville, nicknamed with his late father’s CB handle, knows what it’s like to not have much. So when he got the chance to help victims of Hurricane Ida in Houma, Louisiana, he jumped on it. “It just always hit me like, if... Read more
9/11 remembered by veterans
The Farmville VFW Post 7059 held a silent remembrance at the Prince Edward County Courthouse for those killed on 9/11. Saturday, Sept. 11 marked the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks. Read more
Council votes to go forward with River Walk
The previously shelved River Walk project is back on track, as the Farmville Town Council voted to allow Town Manager Scott Davis to apply for funds and execute project administration agreements as well as other documents necessary for approved projects. The River Walk project was first raised as a possibility... Read more
PSR’s ducks ready to race
The 2021 Great Duck Derby is on, despite other local events being postponed or canceled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. “We’ve got hundreds of little ducks itching to jump into the Appomattox River,” Piedmont Senior Resources Area Agency on Aging (PSR)’s Direct Care Coordinator Jamie Anderson, who is leading the event, said. Read more
