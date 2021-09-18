Trending local news in Fergus Falls

(FERGUS FALLS, MN) The news in Fergus Falls never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Fergus Falls area, click here.

TRENDING NOW

Home For Sale: 515 W Lakeside Drive, Fergus Falls, MN 56537 | CENTURY 21 For more information visit http://515WLakesideDriveFergusFalls.C21.com 515 W Lakeside Drive Fergus Falls, MN 56537 MLS 6099265 Beds: 6 | Baths: 2 Building Area: 4302 Sq. Ft. LAKE ALICE! Stately & classic, this 4302 sq. ft, 6 bedroom brick home (with an attached 4 car garage!) is situated on a huge lot with exceptional views of the lake. Vaulted ceilings, large bedrooms w/large closets and a massive amount of storage. Additionally, the garage spaces are sure to impress: double attached insulated & heated garage coupled with another additional oversized garage space--perfect for your boat and recreational items. Most of the windows have been replaced and new plank flooring on the main level. Contact Office: Atwood Read more

LOCAL PICK

Melvin Haynes, 79 Melvin Wendell Haynes passed away on Nov. 10, 2020, at the age of 79, at his home in Fergus Falls, Minn. Melvin was born the youngest of five children to Clarence and Ruth Haynes Feb. 18, 1941. He graduated from Lancaster High School in 1959. Not long after, he joined the Army, and was stationed in Germany until he left the military. He came home to marry Beverly Jean Ingeman in 1965 and make a home in Crookston, Minn. He then worked for Bellphones as a lineman in Crookston. In 1968, Mel and Beverly had a son, Kelly. In a few years they relocated to Marshall, Minn., where Mel get a job at Southwest State University, in the Electrical Engineering Department. Read more

LOCAL FAVORITE

Hefta eyes more discipline football for Detroit Lakes against Thief River Falls Detroit Lakes' Reed Hefta was all smiles after his first career win as the head coach of the Laker football team. But he knew the celebration would be short-lived as it was time to prepare for another battle against an improved Thief River Falls team on Friday. After dropping the... Read more

LOCAL HEADLINE