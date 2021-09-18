What's up: Top news in Silver City

Chihuahua Hill history project is topic of Silver City Museum talk

SILVER CITY, N.M. – Silver City Museum’s new curator, Javier Marrufo, will talk about his ongoing work on the Chihuahua Hill History project. He will discuss his personal interest in the project as both a historian and a Chicano born and raised in Silver City. His presentation will describe the need for this project and the previously unexamined historical relevance of the Chihuahua Hill neighborhood – one of Silver City’s oldest and least understood. Read more