Silver City, NM

What's up: Top news in Silver City

Silver City News Watch
Silver City News Watch
 6 days ago

(SILVER CITY, NM) Check out this roundup of hyper-local news in Silver City.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Silver City area, click here.

Silver City / krwg.org

Silver City Report

Silver City Report

This week, a local judge is disqualified from an upcoming election and shipping containers in Silver City are sparking discussion. Reporter Geoffrey Plant with the Silver City Daily Press has the latest. Read more

Silver City / scdailypress.com

Silver City Councilor Bettison resigns

Silver City Councilor Bettison resigns

Longtime District 1 Silver City Councilor Cynthia Ann Bettison has stepped down, citing health as the reason for her sudden departure. Her resignation took effect with the bang of Mayor Ken Ladner’s gavel when he adjourned the council’s regular meeting Tuesday evening inside the Grant County Administration Building. Bettison, who... Read more

Silver City / demingradio.com

Gila National Forest to host Night Sky Photography

Gila National Forest to host Night Sky Photography

Silver City, NM. Have you ever looked at dark sky photographs and wonder how the photographer managed to capture such beautiful imagery? Well, the Gila National Forest wants to help you with some fun tips on how to take night sky photos. The Gila National Forest is hosting a free... Read more

Silver City / demingheadlight.com

Chihuahua Hill history project is topic of Silver City Museum talk

Chihuahua Hill history project is topic of Silver City Museum talk

SILVER CITY, N.M. – Silver City Museum’s new curator, Javier Marrufo, will talk about his ongoing work on the Chihuahua Hill History project. He will discuss his personal interest in the project as both a historian and a Chicano born and raised in Silver City. His presentation will describe the need for this project and the previously unexamined historical relevance of the Chihuahua Hill neighborhood – one of Silver City’s oldest and least understood. Read more

Silver City News Watch

Silver City News Watch

Silver City, NM
ABOUT

With Silver City News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

