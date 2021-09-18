What's up: Top news in Silver City
(SILVER CITY, NM) Check out this roundup of hyper-local news in Silver City.
Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Silver City area, click here.
Silver City Report
This week, a local judge is disqualified from an upcoming election and shipping containers in Silver City are sparking discussion. Reporter Geoffrey Plant with the Silver City Daily Press has the latest. Read more
Silver City Councilor Bettison resigns
Longtime District 1 Silver City Councilor Cynthia Ann Bettison has stepped down, citing health as the reason for her sudden departure. Her resignation took effect with the bang of Mayor Ken Ladner’s gavel when he adjourned the council’s regular meeting Tuesday evening inside the Grant County Administration Building. Bettison, who... Read more
Gila National Forest to host Night Sky Photography
Silver City, NM. Have you ever looked at dark sky photographs and wonder how the photographer managed to capture such beautiful imagery? Well, the Gila National Forest wants to help you with some fun tips on how to take night sky photos. The Gila National Forest is hosting a free... Read more
Chihuahua Hill history project is topic of Silver City Museum talk
SILVER CITY, N.M. – Silver City Museum’s new curator, Javier Marrufo, will talk about his ongoing work on the Chihuahua Hill History project. He will discuss his personal interest in the project as both a historian and a Chicano born and raised in Silver City. His presentation will describe the need for this project and the previously unexamined historical relevance of the Chihuahua Hill neighborhood – one of Silver City’s oldest and least understood. Read more
Comments / 0