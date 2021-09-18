Sterling news wrap: What’s trending
(STERLING, CO) Here are today’s top stories from the Sterling area.
Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Sterling area, click here.
Master Chorale starts rehearsing for Christmas concert
After a three-season break due to the Covid virus and its attending restrictions, Master Chorale announces the resumption of weekly rehearsals for their annual Christmas concert. The title for the planned Dec. 12, 2021 concert at NJC’s Corsberg Theater will be “The Twenty-Ninth Noel,” as this will be the group’s 29th Christmas performance. Read more
Sterling Miracle Players Present Something Rotten! “Bottom’s Gonna Be On Top”
The cast of Sterling Miracle Players’ upcoming “Something Rotten!” perform “Bottom’s Gonna Be On Top.” The show hits the stage Sept. 16-19 at Sterling High School. Read more
Sterling Miracle Players Present Something Rotten! “We See The Light”
The cast of Sterling Miracle Players’ upcoming production of “Something Rotten!” perform “We See the Light.” The show hits the stage Sept. 16-19, 2021 at Sterling High School. Read more
Sterling volleyball staying hot
It didn’t take Sterling volleyball very long to right its ship. Following a 3-0 win over Fort Morgan to start in the 2021 fall campaign, Class 3A’s ninth-ranked Tigers hit a small bump in the road, first with a 3-2 loss to Nebraska’s Sidney and then with a 3-0 setback to Resurrection Christian. Read more
