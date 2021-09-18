CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kaufman, TX

Top Kaufman news stories

Kaufman News Alert
Kaufman News Alert
 6 days ago

(KAUFMAN, TX) What’s going on in Kaufman? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Kaufman area, click here.

Kaufman

Coach Speak #4, vs Crandall. This week coachs are defensive coordinator Kurt McCain and offensive coordinator Matt Young. Read more

Kaufman

With more late-game heroics that have become common this season, the Kaufman Lion football team was able to hold off 5A Sulphur Springs by a count of 34-32 on Sept. 10. This was Homecoming night for the Kaufman football program. This game was decided on a fourth and four play... Read more

Kaufman

The Dallas-Fort Worth Hospital Council, representing a 17-county area, recognized Kaufman County Judge Hal Richards for supporting the healthcare systems within all communities in Kaufman County. Traditionally, the Council selects an individual or a couple to receive this award but this year, the Council decided to change that tradition for 2021 and recognize the county judges and their teams, including public health officials, for their tremendous support of hospitals in the 17-county area during the COVID-19 pandemic. Read more

Kaufman

For more information visit http://1924NottinghamDrive.C21.com 1924 Nottingham Drive Kaufman, TX 75142 MLS 14667098 Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 Building Area: 1521 Sq. Ft. Traditional home located in desirable Windsor Park adjacent to greenbelt offering a peaceful backyard. This 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage home boasts an open floor plan with WBFP and open kitchen and dining area off living room. Split bedrooms with great master suite with jetted tub, separate shower and his & her walk-in closets. Backyard with wooden privacy fence is ready for kids, pets, or simply sitting on patio for morning coffee. Recent upgrades - Energy-saving, Precision, windows with transferrable warranty. Roof replaced, 2019. New dishwasher, 2020. Contact Agent: Melissa Thompson Judge Fite Company Read more

ABOUT

With Kaufman News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

