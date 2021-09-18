Top Kaufman news stories
(KAUFMAN, TX) What’s going on in Kaufman? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.
Coach Speak 9 15 21
Coach Speak #4, vs Crandall. This week coachs are defensive coordinator Kurt McCain and offensive coordinator Matt Young. Read more
Defensive stand helps Kaufman football hold off Sulphur Springs 34-32
With more late-game heroics that have become common this season, the Kaufman Lion football team was able to hold off 5A Sulphur Springs by a count of 34-32 on Sept. 10. This was Homecoming night for the Kaufman football program. This game was decided on a fourth and four play... Read more
Judge Richards Recognized by DFW Hospital Council
The Dallas-Fort Worth Hospital Council, representing a 17-county area, recognized Kaufman County Judge Hal Richards for supporting the healthcare systems within all communities in Kaufman County. Traditionally, the Council selects an individual or a couple to receive this award but this year, the Council decided to change that tradition for 2021 and recognize the county judges and their teams, including public health officials, for their tremendous support of hospitals in the 17-county area during the COVID-19 pandemic. Read more
