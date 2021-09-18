Trending local news in Yankton

(YANKTON, SD) What’s going on in Yankton? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

Coyote News Mask Mandate

Police searching for missing Yankton, SD teen YANKTON, S.D. (SUBMITTED) - The Yankton, South Dakota Police Department needs your help to find a missing 17-year-old boy. Devon Blake was last seen on September 4th. He is 5-feet tall, and weighs 80-pounds. He has brown hair, and brown eyes. He was last wearing blue jeans, a Wendy's hat,... Read more

UPDATE: Yankton teen found safe SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The Yankton Police Department is asking the public’s help in locating a missing teenager. 17-year-old Devon Blake was last seen on September 4th wearing blue jeans, a Wendy’s hat, and Wendy’s shirt. Devon is 5 feet tall and weighs 80 pounds. If you have any... Read more

