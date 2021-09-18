CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Yankton, SD

Trending local news in Yankton

Yankton Digest
Yankton Digest
 6 days ago

(YANKTON, SD) What’s going on in Yankton? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

LOCAL HEADLINELOCAL HEADLINE
Mitchell / youtube.com

Coyote News Mask Mandate

Coyote News Mask Mandate

Read more

TOP VIEWEDTOP VIEWED
Yankton / ktiv.com

Police searching for missing Yankton, SD teen

Police searching for missing Yankton, SD teen

YANKTON, S.D. (SUBMITTED) - The Yankton, South Dakota Police Department needs your help to find a missing 17-year-old boy. Devon Blake was last seen on September 4th. He is 5-feet tall, and weighs 80-pounds. He has brown hair, and brown eyes. He was last wearing blue jeans, a Wendy's hat,... Read more

LATEST NEWSLATEST NEWS
Yankton / ktwb.com

UPDATE: Yankton teen found safe

UPDATE: Yankton teen found safe

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The Yankton Police Department is asking the public’s help in locating a missing teenager. 17-year-old Devon Blake was last seen on September 4th wearing blue jeans, a Wendy’s hat, and Wendy’s shirt. Devon is 5 feet tall and weighs 80 pounds. If you have any... Read more

TRENDING NOWTRENDING NOW
Yankton / yankton.net

An Artistic Soul

An Artistic Soul

Four decades ago, Yankton High School speech teacher Paul Harens knew young Scott Luken held a burning passion for art. “When Scott was a freshman, his final speech was on cartooning. He stood in front of the class and did it step by step. He had such a visual way of helping you imagine it,” said Harens, now retired. Read more

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

Covid booster shots are rolling out. What does that mean for you?

Health care workers, teachers and other essential personnel have been among the hardest hit by Covid-19 and should qualify for a vaccine booster shot — despite a lack of robust evidence that they need a third dose to protect them against severe disease, the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS News

Kamala Harris' appearance on "The View" delayed by co-hosts' positive COVID-19 tests

Vice President Kamala Harris' appearance on ABC's "The View" Friday morning was delayed when two of the show's co-hosts tested positive for COVID-19 shortly before the interview. "The View's" Joy Behar told viewers Friday that her co-hosts Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro, both fully vaccinated against COVID-19, contracted "breakthrough" infections....
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

China's top regulators ban crypto trading and mining, sending bitcoin tumbling

SHANGHAI/LONDON, Sept 24 (Reuters) - China's most powerful regulators on Friday intensified a crackdown on cryptocurrencies with a blanket ban on all crypto transactions and mining, hitting bitcoin and other major coins and pressuring crypto and blockchain-related stocks. Ten agencies, including the central bank, financial, securities and foreign exchange regulators,...
MARKETS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Yankton, SD
Yankton, SD
Government
Reuters

U.S. House passes abortion rights bill, outlook poor in Senate

WASHINGTON, Sept 24 (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives approved legislation on Friday to protect abortion services against growing Republican-backed state restrictions, including a Texas law that imposes a near-total ban on abortion, but the bill is unlikely to pass the Senate. The Democratic-controlled House voted 218-211 largely along...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Hill

Grassley announces reelection bid

Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) on Friday announced that he's running for reelection in 2022, seeking an eighth term in the upper chamber. Grassley made the announcement on Twitter at 4 a.m., with a GIF of him going out for a morning run. "It’s 4 a.m. in Iowa so I’m running....
CONGRESS & COURTS
NBC News

Jan. 6 committee subpoenas Trump aides, allies to testify

A congressional committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol issued subpoenas to some of former President Donald Trump's closest advisers. The committee subpoenaed former White House strategist Steve Bannon, former White House chief of Staff Mark Meadows, former social media director Dan Scavino and the former chief of staff to Trump's Defense secretary, Kashyap Patel.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local News#Sd
Reuters

U.S. border camp closed, Haitians there face mixed fates

DEL RIO, Texas, Sept 24 (Reuters) - An impromptu border camp that roiled U.S. politics was emptied of thousands of Haitian migrants by Friday, with most remaining in the United States for now and others expelled on deportation flights or returned to Mexico. Reuters witnesses said the shanty town-like jumble...
IMMIGRATION
Yankton Digest

Yankton Digest

Yankton, SD
30
Followers
247
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

With Yankton Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy