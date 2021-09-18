Trending local news in Yankton
(YANKTON, SD) What’s going on in Yankton? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.
Coyote News Mask Mandate
Police searching for missing Yankton, SD teen
YANKTON, S.D. (SUBMITTED) - The Yankton, South Dakota Police Department needs your help to find a missing 17-year-old boy. Devon Blake was last seen on September 4th. He is 5-feet tall, and weighs 80-pounds. He has brown hair, and brown eyes. He was last wearing blue jeans, a Wendy's hat,... Read more
UPDATE: Yankton teen found safe
An Artistic Soul
Four decades ago, Yankton High School speech teacher Paul Harens knew young Scott Luken held a burning passion for art. “When Scott was a freshman, his final speech was on cartooning. He stood in front of the class and did it step by step. He had such a visual way of helping you imagine it,” said Harens, now retired. Read more
