Connellsville, PA

News wrap: Top stories in Connellsville

Connellsville Updates
 6 days ago

(CONNELLSVILLE, PA) What’s going on in Connellsville? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

Greensburg / triblive.com

A-K Valley don’t miss high school football matchups for 2021 Week 3

Greensburg Salem (2-1) at Knoch (1-2) Greensburg Salem’s lone win in 2020 was against Knoch. It also was the 700th win in school history. Now the Golden Lions come into the game riding a two-game winning streak, defeating Connellsville and Mt. Pleasant. Knoch ended a 10-game losing streak with a win against Deer Lakes. … The Greensburg Salem duo of quarterback Hayden Teska and wide receiver Cody Rubrecht connected for three touchdowns in a 34-6 win against Mt. Pleasant. J.J.Szebalski caught a touchdown pass against Freeport. Keagan Fraser rushed for 92 yards in the Freeport game. Read more

Uniontown / heraldstandard.com

Red Raider golfers stifle Falcons' playoff hopes

Connellsville traveled to Uniontown Country Club Thursday afternoon with an opportunity to keep its Section 2-AAA boys golf playoff hopes alive. However, those hopes were dashed with a 219-235 loss to Uniontown. On the flip side, the victory enhanced the Red Raiders’ hope for a playoff berth and a possible... Read more

Connellsville / triblive.com

Kiski Area reaches 4-0 with rout of Connellsville

Last year, Kiski Area had to go to the final minute of play to defeat Connellsville by a single point. Friday night, it was a completely different story as the Cavaliers scored on six consecutive possessions and rolled to a 41-7 nonconference victory at Richard Dilts Stadium. Kiski Area is... Read more

Connellsville Updates

Connellsville, PA
With Connellsville Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

