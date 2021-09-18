News wrap: Top stories in Connellsville

(CONNELLSVILLE, PA) What’s going on in Connellsville? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

A-K Valley don’t miss high school football matchups for 2021 Week 3 Greensburg Salem (2-1) at Knoch (1-2) Greensburg Salem’s lone win in 2020 was against Knoch. It also was the 700th win in school history. Now the Golden Lions come into the game riding a two-game winning streak, defeating Connellsville and Mt. Pleasant. Knoch ended a 10-game losing streak with a win against Deer Lakes. … The Greensburg Salem duo of quarterback Hayden Teska and wide receiver Cody Rubrecht connected for three touchdowns in a 34-6 win against Mt. Pleasant. J.J.Szebalski caught a touchdown pass against Freeport. Keagan Fraser rushed for 92 yards in the Freeport game. Read more

Red Raider golfers stifle Falcons' playoff hopes Connellsville traveled to Uniontown Country Club Thursday afternoon with an opportunity to keep its Section 2-AAA boys golf playoff hopes alive. However, those hopes were dashed with a 219-235 loss to Uniontown. On the flip side, the victory enhanced the Red Raiders’ hope for a playoff berth and a possible... Read more

