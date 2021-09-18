Trending news headlines in Ontario

Michael Lee Breshears

MAY 22, 1955 — AUG. 29, 2021. Michael Breshears passed away Sunday, August 29, 2021 outside of Ontario, OR. He was born in Boise, Idaho on May 22,1955 to Grover Harlan Breshears and Janice Marie Breshears Haney. Michael grew up in Parma, ID where he graduated from High School. He moved to Boise, ID and spent several years there until he moved to Ontario,OR where he spent the rest of his life. Michael is preceded in death by both sets of Grandparents, his father Harlan Breshears, mother Janice Haney and a brother James Matthews Breshears. He is survived by his brother Rodney Harlan Breshears and his wife Darlene of Vancouver, WA, his sister Gloria Jean Sharrai and her husband Robert Sharrai of Parma, ID and several nieces and nephews. He married and divorced Connie Osborn later in life. Michael will be put to rest at a future date in the Star Cemetery. Celebration of life will be held at the Senior Center, 410 N 8th St. Parma ID. On Sept 18th at 11:30 AM with lunch to follow. In lieu of flowers please donate to the Ontario Feral Cat Project. Read more