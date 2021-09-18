Trending news headlines in Ontario
(ONTARIO, OR) Check out this roundup of hyper-local news in Ontario.
We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.
Kevin Burns
APRIL 22, 1967 — SEPT. 8, 2021. Kevin Clark Burns, 54, was born on April 22, 1967 in Pendleton, Oregon. The family settled in Parma, Idaho. Kevin graduated from Parma High School in 1985. Then he attended The San Francisco College of Mortuary Science. After graduation, he worked at Willow Glen Funeral Home in San Jose, California and Lienkaemper Chapel in Ontario, Oregon. Kevin cared for and comforted hundreds of families during his 20 plus years as a funeral director. Read more
Marjorie Brewer
DEC. 27, 1926 — SEPT. 11, 2021. Marjorie Lou Brewer of Hermiston, Oregon, was born at home, the second child to John Andrew and Mildred Hite on December 27, 1926 in Ontario, Oregon. She died on September 11, 2021 in Hermiston, Oregon at the age of 94 years. This same month Route 66 was established. It would be one year to the day when Ford sold their first Model A “motorcar” for $385.00. The stock market crash setting off the Great Depression would occur within two years’ time. Read more
Michael Lee Breshears
MAY 22, 1955 — AUG. 29, 2021. Michael Breshears passed away Sunday, August 29, 2021 outside of Ontario, OR. He was born in Boise, Idaho on May 22,1955 to Grover Harlan Breshears and Janice Marie Breshears Haney. Michael grew up in Parma, ID where he graduated from High School. He moved to Boise, ID and spent several years there until he moved to Ontario,OR where he spent the rest of his life. Michael is preceded in death by both sets of Grandparents, his father Harlan Breshears, mother Janice Haney and a brother James Matthews Breshears. He is survived by his brother Rodney Harlan Breshears and his wife Darlene of Vancouver, WA, his sister Gloria Jean Sharrai and her husband Robert Sharrai of Parma, ID and several nieces and nephews. He married and divorced Connie Osborn later in life. Michael will be put to rest at a future date in the Star Cemetery. Celebration of life will be held at the Senior Center, 410 N 8th St. Parma ID. On Sept 18th at 11:30 AM with lunch to follow. In lieu of flowers please donate to the Ontario Feral Cat Project. Read more
UPDATE: Tasting available as Tater Tot Festival to roll into Ontario this weekend
ONTARIO – Nearly 70 years after the invention of the Tater Tot and a year later than expected, the first Tater Tot Festival has arrived. The festival is on Friday, Sept. 17 from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m., and Saturday, Sept. 18 from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., and hosted by Revitalize Ontario and other sponsors. The festival will be in Downtown Historic Ontario, on S Oregon St. and SW 2nd Ave. Read more
Comments / 0