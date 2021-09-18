CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chickasha, OK

What's up: Leading stories in Chickasha

Chickasha Journal
Chickasha Journal
 6 days ago

(CHICKASHA, OK) What’s going on in Chickasha? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Chickasha area, click here.

Chickasha / purcellregister.com

Curtis Ray Oliver

Curtis Ray Oliver

Curtis Ray Oliver of Chickasha was born on April 9, 1937 in Byars, Oklahoma, to Lloyd and Marie (Fraizer) Oliver. He passed away on Monday, September 6, 2021 in his home at the age of 84 years. Curtis was a graduate of Byars High School. He married Roberta Ann Moore... Read more

Chickasha / chickashanews.com

FOOTBALL: Chickasha to face Anadarko in rivalry game

FOOTBALL: Chickasha to face Anadarko in rivalry game

Two football teams will compete in another edition of a rivalry game. The Chickasha Fightin' Chicks (1-1) and Anadarko Warriors (0-2) will take the field once again this week to see which team can take home a rivalry victory. Chickasha will face Anadarko in Anadarko on Friday. The Fightin' Chicks... Read more

Chickasha / chickashanews.com

Chickasha cheerleaders picked to perform in Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

Chickasha cheerleaders picked to perform in Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

Chickasha cheerleaders have earned the opportunity to represent Chickasha on live national television by performing in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City this November. The Spirit of America performance in the Parade will consist of approximately 650 cheerleaders from all over the country, and three of our... Read more

Oklahoma / news9.com

9-Year-Old Boy Battling Rare Form Of Leukemia, Oklahoma Police Departments Raise Money

9-Year-Old Boy Battling Rare Form Of Leukemia, Oklahoma Police Departments Raise Money

Chaundra Dixon’s 9-year-old son, Michael Dixon Jr., is fighting for his life in Texas. Law enforcement members in Oklahoma are trying to help. MJ is battling a rare form of Leukemia and needs around the clock care. Dixon is a single mom, and she works overtime to make ends meet. Read more

Chickasha Journal

Chickasha Journal

Chickasha, OK
ABOUT

With Chickasha Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

