What's up: News headlines in Riverton

(RIVERTON, WY) The news in Riverton never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Riverton area, click here.

TRENDING NOW

50% chance of snow on Casper Mountain as cold front rolls in CASPER, Wyo. — Casper Mountain could see some rain and snow as a cold front moves into the Cowboy State early next week, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton. The mountain has a 20% chance of rain on Sunday night, but with temperatures expected to plummet as the... Read more

LOCAL HEADLINE

Susan "Sue" Lee (Randolph) Heslep Susan "Sue" Lee (Randolph) Heslep passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family on September 4, 2021 at Campbell County Memorial Hospital in Gillette, Wyoming at age 75. Sue was born in Lander, Wyoming on January 21, 1946 to Beverly and Vern Randolph and grew up in and around Riverton, Wyoming with her sister, Sherry and brother, Vernie. She attended Riverton High School and wed her high school sweetheart, Larry Heslep. Sue and Larry were married for 58 years. She was a dedicated mother and grandmother, devoting her life to their family and raising children, including sons Darren and Todd, and daughters Nacole and Renee. Read more

LATEST NEWS

Breezy, Cooler, Sunshine mixing with Clouds Thursday Becoming breezy today and cooler in the north is this morning’s weather word from the National Weather Service Station at Central Wyoming Regional Airport in Riverton. Critical fire weather will exist this afternoon in central and southern Wyoming. Otherwise, remaining warm through Sunday, Much cooler Monday and Tuesday with mountain snow possible. Read more

TOP VIEWED