Gaylord, MI

News wrap: Top stories in Gaylord

Gaylord News Watch
Gaylord News Watch
 6 days ago

(GAYLORD, MI) What’s going on in Gaylord? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

Otsego County / petoskeynews.com

AAUW accepting applications for Fall Education Award

AAUW accepting applications for Fall Education Award

GAYLORD — The American Association of University Women Gaylord Area Branch is seeking applicants for its Fall Education Award. At least one $1,000 award will be granted to an Otsego County woman continuing her schooling after a year or more away from the educational setting or who has completed one or more years of uninterrupted undergraduate study at the university level. Read more

Gaylord / duboiscountyherald.com

Driftwood

Driftwood

Nick Green is the public information officer for Michigan United Conservation Clubs and editor of Michigan Out-of-Doors magazine. We met at an Association of Great Lake Outdoor Writers Association (AGLOW) conference in Bismarck, North Dakota in September of 2019. If we are lucky, a few times in this life, we’ll collide with people who seem predestined to make this journey with us. Nick has quickly become a favorite person of mine. We re-connected last week in Gaylord, Michigan and I killed a limit of American Woodcock behind his incredible bird dogs. Read more

Michigan / 9and10news.com

Gov. Whitmer Orders Flags to be Lowered to Half-Staff to Honor Former Gaylord Army Veteran

Gov. Whitmer Orders Flags to be Lowered to Half-Staff to Honor Former Gaylord Army Veteran

Governor Whitmer has ordered U.S. and Michigan flags throughout the state of Michigan to be lowered to half-staff on Friday to honor the life and service of former Staff Sergeant Natalie Barajas of Gaylord. The flag honors will coincide with her funeral service. “Our state mourns the passing of former... Read more

Gaylord / newswars.com

Police Called on High School Students For Protesting Masks

Police Called on High School Students For Protesting Masks

A high school official in Michigan brought armed law enforcement officers to confront students peacefully protesting mask mandates. The Gaylord Community Schools official threatened the students with immediate suspension if they didn’t put on a mask and return to class. He gave them 10 minutes to think his ultimatum over. Read more

Comments / 0

Gaylord News Watch

Gaylord News Watch

Gaylord, MI
ABOUT

With Gaylord News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

