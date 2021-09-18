News wrap: Top stories in Gaylord
(GAYLORD, MI) What’s going on in Gaylord? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.
AAUW accepting applications for Fall Education Award
GAYLORD — The American Association of University Women Gaylord Area Branch is seeking applicants for its Fall Education Award. At least one $1,000 award will be granted to an Otsego County woman continuing her schooling after a year or more away from the educational setting or who has completed one or more years of uninterrupted undergraduate study at the university level. Read more
Driftwood
Nick Green is the public information officer for Michigan United Conservation Clubs and editor of Michigan Out-of-Doors magazine. We met at an Association of Great Lake Outdoor Writers Association (AGLOW) conference in Bismarck, North Dakota in September of 2019. If we are lucky, a few times in this life, we’ll collide with people who seem predestined to make this journey with us. Nick has quickly become a favorite person of mine. We re-connected last week in Gaylord, Michigan and I killed a limit of American Woodcock behind his incredible bird dogs. Read more
Gov. Whitmer Orders Flags to be Lowered to Half-Staff to Honor Former Gaylord Army Veteran
Governor Whitmer has ordered U.S. and Michigan flags throughout the state of Michigan to be lowered to half-staff on Friday to honor the life and service of former Staff Sergeant Natalie Barajas of Gaylord. The flag honors will coincide with her funeral service. “Our state mourns the passing of former... Read more
Police Called on High School Students For Protesting Masks
A high school official in Michigan brought armed law enforcement officers to confront students peacefully protesting mask mandates. The Gaylord Community Schools official threatened the students with immediate suspension if they didn’t put on a mask and return to class. He gave them 10 minutes to think his ultimatum over. Read more
