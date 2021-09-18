CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marianna, FL

Marianna news wrap: What’s trending

Marianna News Watch
Marianna News Watch
 6 days ago

(MARIANNA, FL) What’s going on in Marianna? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Marianna area, click here.

Jackson County / mypanhandle.com

Jackson County emergency responders collect food donations

Jackson County emergency responders collect food donations

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — It had been a while since the members of AIRHeart 2 and Jackson County Fire Rescue have been able to participate in community projects. “So COVID kind of shut things down for us and we are trying to get back out into the community because I mean 2020 we weren’t able to do anything. So now it’s just like we’re wanting to push in more,” said Catherine Johnston, flight nurse. Read more

Marianna / chipola.edu

McLendon Scholarships Available From Chipola Foundation

McLendon Scholarships Available From Chipola Foundation

The Chipola College Foundation is now accepting applications for the McLendon Educational Trust Scholarship for Fall Term C and Spring 2022. Funds are available for the Fall Term C 2021 semester for classes that run Oct.18 - Dec. 14. Applications will be accepted and considered as long as funding is available. Read more

Marianna / chipola.edu

Chipola Vaccination Clinic Sept. 21

Chipola Vaccination Clinic Sept. 21

The Jackson County Health Department with hold a COVID-19 Vaccination event, Tuesday, Sept. 21, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., in the Chipola College Cultural Center. People who received the first shot on Aug. 24 may get their second shot at this event. First shots also will be available. Here, Chipola graduate Morgan Sledge (seated) of Blountstown, gets vaccinated at the Aug. 24 event. Brittany Melvin, of the Jackson Co. Health Dept. administered the vaccine. The college strongly encourages unvaccinated students to get vaccinated as soon as possible. COVID-related absences are now being treated as all other illness-related absences. Read more

Comments / 0

ABOUT

With Marianna News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

