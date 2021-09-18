Marianna news wrap: What’s trending
Jackson County emergency responders collect food donations
MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — It had been a while since the members of AIRHeart 2 and Jackson County Fire Rescue have been able to participate in community projects. “So COVID kind of shut things down for us and we are trying to get back out into the community because I mean 2020 we weren’t able to do anything. So now it’s just like we’re wanting to push in more,” said Catherine Johnston, flight nurse. Read more
McLendon Scholarships Available From Chipola Foundation
The Chipola College Foundation is now accepting applications for the McLendon Educational Trust Scholarship for Fall Term C and Spring 2022. Funds are available for the Fall Term C 2021 semester for classes that run Oct.18 - Dec. 14. Applications will be accepted and considered as long as funding is available. Read more
Chipola Vaccination Clinic Sept. 21
The Jackson County Health Department with hold a COVID-19 Vaccination event, Tuesday, Sept. 21, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., in the Chipola College Cultural Center. People who received the first shot on Aug. 24 may get their second shot at this event. First shots also will be available. Here, Chipola graduate Morgan Sledge (seated) of Blountstown, gets vaccinated at the Aug. 24 event. Brittany Melvin, of the Jackson Co. Health Dept. administered the vaccine. The college strongly encourages unvaccinated students to get vaccinated as soon as possible. COVID-related absences are now being treated as all other illness-related absences. Read more
