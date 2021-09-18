News wrap: Headlines in Safford

(SAFFORD, AZ) What’s going on in Safford? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

Afton Jewel Dixson Afton Jewel Dixson went to be with her Lord and Savior on Sept. 3, 2021, at the Mt. Graham Regional Medical Center with family by her side. She was 81 years old. Afton was born in Silver City, New Mexico in the home of her aunt on Feb. 26, 1940 to Arvol and Aurelia Cosby. Afton grew up in Morenci, Arizona and attended Ysleta high school in El Paso, Texas. She married the love of her life, Charles Dixson, Sr., on Jan. 14, 1956 and the two moved from Arizona to Arkansas where they raised their seven sons on a farm in the small town of Beedeville. After their sons were grown, Afton and her husband Charles settled back to Arizona where they would stay the remainder of their lives. Read more

Town of Thatcher seeking input on potential recreation center All residents of Graham County—primarily those from Safford, Thatcher, Pima, Ft. Thomas, Solomon, and the surrounding unincorporated communities— are invited to an open house meeting to provide input on a potential recreation center being proposed by the Town of Thatcher in partnership with Eastern Arizona College, The Town of Pima, and Graham County. Read more

Helping eastern Arizona moms of newborns Through her job as a family assistance worker, Tanya Montez wears many hats. Most mornings you can find her at Safford’s Mt. Graham Regional Medical Center in the obstetrics unit. There, Montez meets with mothers of newborn babies and encourages them to enroll in her program, Healthy Families, which provides... Read more

