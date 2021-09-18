CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Safford, AZ

News wrap: Headlines in Safford

 6 days ago

(SAFFORD, AZ) What’s going on in Safford? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

Safford / eacourier.com

Afton Jewel Dixson

Afton Jewel Dixson

Afton Jewel Dixson went to be with her Lord and Savior on Sept. 3, 2021, at the Mt. Graham Regional Medical Center with family by her side. She was 81 years old. Afton was born in Silver City, New Mexico in the home of her aunt on Feb. 26, 1940 to Arvol and Aurelia Cosby. Afton grew up in Morenci, Arizona and attended Ysleta high school in El Paso, Texas. She married the love of her life, Charles Dixson, Sr., on Jan. 14, 1956 and the two moved from Arizona to Arkansas where they raised their seven sons on a farm in the small town of Beedeville. After their sons were grown, Afton and her husband Charles settled back to Arizona where they would stay the remainder of their lives. Read more

Graham County / eacourier.com

Town of Thatcher seeking input on potential recreation center

Town of Thatcher seeking input on potential recreation center

All residents of Graham County—primarily those from Safford, Thatcher, Pima, Ft. Thomas, Solomon, and the surrounding unincorporated communities— are invited to an open house meeting to provide input on a potential recreation center being proposed by the Town of Thatcher in partnership with Eastern Arizona College, The Town of Pima, and Graham County. Read more

Arizona / eacourier.com

Helping eastern Arizona moms of newborns

Helping eastern Arizona moms of newborns

Through her job as a family assistance worker, Tanya Montez wears many hats. Most mornings you can find her at Safford’s Mt. Graham Regional Medical Center in the obstetrics unit. There, Montez meets with mothers of newborn babies and encourages them to enroll in her program, Healthy Families, which provides... Read more

Safford / eacourier.com

Mary Helen Barquin

Mary Helen Barquin

Mary Helen Barquin was born on Dec. 24, 1934 to Everett Frank Capps and Martha Julia Standridge in Tabler, Oklahoma. She entered into eternity on Sept. 10th, 2021 in Spring, Texas with family by her side. Mary Helen is preceded in death by her parents Everett and Martha Capps, brother... Read more

Reuters

U.S. House passes abortion rights bill, outlook poor in Senate

WASHINGTON, Sept 24 (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives approved legislation on Friday to protect abortion services against growing Republican-backed state restrictions, including a Texas law that imposes a near-total ban on abortion, but the bill is unlikely to pass the Senate. The Democratic-controlled House voted 218-211 largely along...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Hill

Grassley announces reelection bid

Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) on Friday announced that he's running for reelection in 2022, seeking an eighth term in the upper chamber. Grassley made the announcement on Twitter at 4 a.m., with a GIF of him going out for a morning run. "It’s 4 a.m. in Iowa so I’m running....
CONGRESS & COURTS
NBC News

Jan. 6 committee subpoenas Trump aides, allies to testify

A congressional committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol issued subpoenas to some of former President Donald Trump's closest advisers. The committee subpoenaed former White House strategist Steve Bannon, former White House chief of Staff Mark Meadows, former social media director Dan Scavino and the former chief of staff to Trump's Defense secretary, Kashyap Patel.
POTUS
