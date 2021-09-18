CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Great Bend, KS

What's up: Top news in Great Bend

 6 days ago

(GREAT BEND, KS) What’s going on in Great Bend? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

We've got you covered on the latest developments in your community.

Lyons and St. John schools named COVID-19 clusters

Lyons High School in Rice County and St. John Jr./Sr. High School in Stafford County were added to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment’s list of COVID-19 exposure locations on Wednesday. On the list for the second consecutive week were the Dominican Sisters of Peace in Great Bend, listed... Read more

Most events at the KWEC's butterfly festival cancelled

The Kansas Wetlands Education Center will be paring down its annual butterfly festival this Saturday morning. The public is still invited to come to the Center to help catch and tag butterflies between 9 am and noon, but the other events have been called off. Curtis Wolf, the Center’s director,... Read more

Comments
avatar

I bet they carry the Dr. Fauci obuma Kungflu wuhan china Coronavirus or it has something to do with that 🇨🇳 butterfly that destroys crops.

An eye-opening tour

The 2021 Making Kansas Bus Tour made a stop in Great Bend Wednesday morning, and industry leaders and advocates from across the state liked what the saw. The week-long event, sponsored by the Kansas Manufacturing Council, in partnership with Kansas Manufacturing Solutions and Kansas Chamber of Commerce, highlights the state’s manufacturing industry and the career opportunities. Read more

Great Bend Chamber coffee hour (Thurs, Sept. 16)

Doors open at 9 a.m. and the program starts at 9:30 a.m. – Join in-person or watch virtually on Facebook LIVE & YouTube. Founded in 2017, Just in Time Remodeling is a family owned company based in Great Bend that serves homeowners all over Central Kansas. We specialize in kitchens and bathrooms, but we also offer siding and windows, entry doors and storm doors, custom Onyx and tile showers, trim and woodwork, flooring installation, and a lot more. Despite supply chain challenges and fluctuating material prices, we continue to grow because of our commitment to providing exceptional communication to our customers, and because we stand behind our work. Licensed and insured. Estimates are free. Browse samples of our work at www.greatbendremodeling.com, call or text us at 620-617-1714, or find us on Facebook. Read more

Comments / 0

 

Covid booster shots are rolling out. What does that mean for you?

Health care workers, teachers and other essential personnel have been among the hardest hit by Covid-19 and should qualify for a vaccine booster shot — despite a lack of robust evidence that they need a third dose to protect them against severe disease, the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday.
Kamala Harris' appearance on "The View" delayed by co-hosts' positive COVID-19 tests

Vice President Kamala Harris' appearance on ABC's "The View" Friday morning was delayed when two of the show's co-hosts tested positive for COVID-19 shortly before the interview. "The View's" Joy Behar told viewers Friday that her co-hosts Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro, both fully vaccinated against COVID-19, contracted "breakthrough" infections....
China's top regulators ban crypto trading and mining, sending bitcoin tumbling

SHANGHAI/LONDON, Sept 24 (Reuters) - China's most powerful regulators on Friday intensified a crackdown on cryptocurrencies with a blanket ban on all crypto transactions and mining, hitting bitcoin and other major coins and pressuring crypto and blockchain-related stocks. Ten agencies, including the central bank, financial, securities and foreign exchange regulators,...
U.S. House passes abortion rights bill, outlook poor in Senate

WASHINGTON, Sept 24 (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives approved legislation on Friday to protect abortion services against growing Republican-backed state restrictions, including a Texas law that imposes a near-total ban on abortion, but the bill is unlikely to pass the Senate. The Democratic-controlled House voted 218-211 largely along...
Grassley announces reelection bid

Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) on Friday announced that he's running for reelection in 2022, seeking an eighth term in the upper chamber. Grassley made the announcement on Twitter at 4 a.m., with a GIF of him going out for a morning run. "It’s 4 a.m. in Iowa so I’m running....
Jan. 6 committee subpoenas Trump aides, allies to testify

A congressional committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol issued subpoenas to some of former President Donald Trump's closest advisers. The committee subpoenaed former White House strategist Steve Bannon, former White House chief of Staff Mark Meadows, former social media director Dan Scavino and the former chief of staff to Trump's Defense secretary, Kashyap Patel.
U.S. border camp closed, Haitians there face mixed fates

DEL RIO, Texas, Sept 24 (Reuters) - An impromptu border camp that roiled U.S. politics was emptied of thousands of Haitian migrants by Friday, with most remaining in the United States for now and others expelled on deportation flights or returned to Mexico. Reuters witnesses said the shanty town-like jumble...
