What's up: Top news in Great Bend

Lyons and St. John schools named COVID-19 clusters Lyons High School in Rice County and St. John Jr./Sr. High School in Stafford County were added to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment’s list of COVID-19 exposure locations on Wednesday. On the list for the second consecutive week were the Dominican Sisters of Peace in Great Bend, listed... Read more

Most events at the KWEC's butterfly festival cancelled The Kansas Wetlands Education Center will be paring down its annual butterfly festival this Saturday morning. The public is still invited to come to the Center to help catch and tag butterflies between 9 am and noon, but the other events have been called off. Curtis Wolf, the Center’s director,... Read more

An eye-opening tour The 2021 Making Kansas Bus Tour made a stop in Great Bend Wednesday morning, and industry leaders and advocates from across the state liked what the saw. The week-long event, sponsored by the Kansas Manufacturing Council, in partnership with Kansas Manufacturing Solutions and Kansas Chamber of Commerce, highlights the state’s manufacturing industry and the career opportunities. Read more

