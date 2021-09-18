What's up: Top news in Great Bend
(GREAT BEND, KS) What’s going on in Great Bend? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.
Lyons and St. John schools named COVID-19 clusters
Lyons High School in Rice County and St. John Jr./Sr. High School in Stafford County were added to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment’s list of COVID-19 exposure locations on Wednesday. On the list for the second consecutive week were the Dominican Sisters of Peace in Great Bend, listed... Read more
Most events at the KWEC's butterfly festival cancelled
The Kansas Wetlands Education Center will be paring down its annual butterfly festival this Saturday morning. The public is still invited to come to the Center to help catch and tag butterflies between 9 am and noon, but the other events have been called off. Curtis Wolf, the Center’s director,... Read more
An eye-opening tour
The 2021 Making Kansas Bus Tour made a stop in Great Bend Wednesday morning, and industry leaders and advocates from across the state liked what the saw. The week-long event, sponsored by the Kansas Manufacturing Council, in partnership with Kansas Manufacturing Solutions and Kansas Chamber of Commerce, highlights the state’s manufacturing industry and the career opportunities. Read more
Great Bend Chamber coffee hour (Thurs, Sept. 16)
Doors open at 9 a.m. and the program starts at 9:30 a.m. – Join in-person or watch virtually on Facebook LIVE & YouTube. Founded in 2017, Just in Time Remodeling is a family owned company based in Great Bend that serves homeowners all over Central Kansas. We specialize in kitchens and bathrooms, but we also offer siding and windows, entry doors and storm doors, custom Onyx and tile showers, trim and woodwork, flooring installation, and a lot more. Despite supply chain challenges and fluctuating material prices, we continue to grow because of our commitment to providing exceptional communication to our customers, and because we stand behind our work. Licensed and insured. Estimates are free. Browse samples of our work at www.greatbendremodeling.com, call or text us at 620-617-1714, or find us on Facebook. Read more