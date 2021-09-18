CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sturgis, MI

News wrap: Top stories in Sturgis

Sturgis Updates
Sturgis Updates
 6 days ago

(STURGIS, MI) What’s going on in Sturgis? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

Sturgis / sturgisjournal.com

Sturgis tennis continues solid play

Sturgis tennis continues solid play

The Sturgis tennis team is in a good position. The Trojans find themselves ranked No. 6 in the latest Michigan High School Tennis Coaches Association polls. It’s a move up from No. 10 last week and as long as the Trojans keep winning, they will continue to remain ranked. On... Read more

Three Rivers / sturgisjournal.com

Three quick goals hold up in TR win over SHS

Three quick goals hold up in TR win over SHS

The Three Rivers soccer team picked up a close 3-2 victory over Sturgis on Wednesday. “We have to give credit to Three Rivers for taking advantage of breakaways that they had,” Sturgis coach Luis Olivares said. “We didn’t play bad but we need to work on finishing and putting those goals on net.” Read more

Sturgis / sturgisjournal.com

Road work to begin Sept. 18 on Vinewood Avenue in Sturgis

Road work to begin Sept. 18 on Vinewood Avenue in Sturgis

Estimated duration of the project is six weeks, with target completion date of Oct. 30. The schedule is subject to change based on weather or unforeseen circumstances. Vinewood has not been repaved since 1974. Improvement is necessary based on the street's current condition, rated as 2 out of a possible 10. Read more

Sturgis / sturgisjournal.com

Sturgis golf wins County Cup over TR

Sturgis golf wins County Cup over TR

The Sturgis golf team had a successful Thursday afternoon. The Lady Trojans traveled to Sauganash Country Club in Three Rivers and won the tri-meet against the Lady Cats and Otsego. Sturgis also won the matchup with Three Rivers, winning the County Cup. Sturgis shot a team score of 205 on... Read more

ABOUT

With Sturgis Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

