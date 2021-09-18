News wrap: Top stories in Sturgis

(STURGIS, MI) What’s going on in Sturgis? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

Sturgis tennis continues solid play The Sturgis tennis team is in a good position. The Trojans find themselves ranked No. 6 in the latest Michigan High School Tennis Coaches Association polls. It’s a move up from No. 10 last week and as long as the Trojans keep winning, they will continue to remain ranked. On... Read more

Three quick goals hold up in TR win over SHS The Three Rivers soccer team picked up a close 3-2 victory over Sturgis on Wednesday. “We have to give credit to Three Rivers for taking advantage of breakaways that they had,” Sturgis coach Luis Olivares said. “We didn’t play bad but we need to work on finishing and putting those goals on net.” Read more

Road work to begin Sept. 18 on Vinewood Avenue in Sturgis Estimated duration of the project is six weeks, with target completion date of Oct. 30. The schedule is subject to change based on weather or unforeseen circumstances. Vinewood has not been repaved since 1974. Improvement is necessary based on the street's current condition, rated as 2 out of a possible 10. Read more

