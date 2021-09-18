CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seymour, IN

News wrap: Top stories in Seymour

Seymour Today
Seymour Today
 6 days ago

(SEYMOUR, IN) Here are today’s top stories from the Seymour area.

We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

Seymour / hoosieragtoday.com

Benson Hill Announces Agreement to Acquire Soy Crushing Facility From Rose Acre Farms

Benson Hill Announces Agreement to Acquire Soy Crushing Facility From Rose Acre Farms

Benson Hill, Inc., a food tech company unlocking the natural genetic diversity of plants with its cutting-edge food innovation engine, has announced the expansion of its ingredients infrastructure by entering into a definitive agreement to purchase a soybean crushing facility from Seymour, Indiana-based Rose Acre Farms. Benson Hill’s integrated supply... Read more

Seymour / tribtown.com

Elizabeth Hawn Bullard

Elizabeth Hawn Bullard

Elizabeth Hawn Bullard, age 55 of Pensacola, Florida, passed from this life to her heavenly home on August 31 in Florida. Born in Seymour, Elizabeth was the daughter of Marcia and Byron Merrick, also originally of Seymour and now of Bradenton, Florida. Elizabeth was a graduate of Seymour High School,... Read more

Jackson County / tribtown.com

BES second-graders complete project for Humane Society

BES second-graders complete project for Humane Society

First, 100 reusable water bottles and flavor packets were purchased. Within 20 minutes, they were sold out. "The first day when sales started, our line, we couldn’t even see the end of it. It was amazing," Brownstown Elementary School second grade teacher Sharon Pottschmidt said. "The school just did a great job pitching in and wanting to help and bring in lots of money." Read more

Seymour / tribtown.com

Vendor applications available for Houston Fall Festival

Vendor applications available for Houston Fall Festival

Applications for those interested in being a vendor at the Houston Fall Festival are now available. The festival is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 9 at the Houston School, 9830 N. County Road 750W, Norman. Vendor fees are $20 for a 12-by-12-foot space, and applications and payment... Read more

Comments / 0

Seymour Today

Seymour Today

Seymour, IN
ABOUT

With Seymour Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

