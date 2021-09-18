News wrap: Top stories in Seymour
(SEYMOUR, IN) Here are today’s top stories from the Seymour area.
Benson Hill Announces Agreement to Acquire Soy Crushing Facility From Rose Acre Farms
Benson Hill, Inc., a food tech company unlocking the natural genetic diversity of plants with its cutting-edge food innovation engine, has announced the expansion of its ingredients infrastructure by entering into a definitive agreement to purchase a soybean crushing facility from Seymour, Indiana-based Rose Acre Farms. Benson Hill’s integrated supply... Read more
Elizabeth Hawn Bullard
Elizabeth Hawn Bullard, age 55 of Pensacola, Florida, passed from this life to her heavenly home on August 31 in Florida. Born in Seymour, Elizabeth was the daughter of Marcia and Byron Merrick, also originally of Seymour and now of Bradenton, Florida. Elizabeth was a graduate of Seymour High School,... Read more
BES second-graders complete project for Humane Society
First, 100 reusable water bottles and flavor packets were purchased. Within 20 minutes, they were sold out. "The first day when sales started, our line, we couldn’t even see the end of it. It was amazing," Brownstown Elementary School second grade teacher Sharon Pottschmidt said. "The school just did a great job pitching in and wanting to help and bring in lots of money." Read more
Vendor applications available for Houston Fall Festival
Applications for those interested in being a vendor at the Houston Fall Festival are now available. The festival is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 9 at the Houston School, 9830 N. County Road 750W, Norman. Vendor fees are $20 for a 12-by-12-foot space, and applications and payment... Read more
