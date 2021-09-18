What's up: Leading stories in Rock Springs

(ROCK SPRINGS, WY) The news in Rock Springs never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

Boy Scout Builds Shed for Travelers Assistance Program ROCK SPRINGS — Finding an Eagle Scout project can be difficult at times, but for Boy Scout Troop 4 member Christian Klein all it took was a suggestion from his pastor. Rock Springs Evangelical Free Church Pastor Rich Carlson said when Klein asked if anyone had any ideas for an Eagle Scout project, the first thing he thought of was a shed to store coats, clothes, shoes, socks and other items those seeking assistance in Sweetwater County often need. Read more

Rock Springs and Green River attorney’s elected to positions with Wyoming State Bar September 17, 2021 — The Wyoming State Bar announced today that Rock Springs attorney Jason Petri had been elected commissioner of the Wyoming State Bar to represent the Third Judicial District. The District consists of Sweetwater, Lincoln, and Uinta Counties. Petri will serve a three-year term. According to a press... Read more

Tigers retain #1 spot in 4A football poll, Pronghorns move up in 6-Man September 15, 2021 — The Rock Springs Tiger football team celebrated their new status as the state’s top-rated 4A high school football team with a dominating 52-0 home win over previously undefeated and fifth-ranked Casper Kelly Walsh. For that effort, the Tigers are again the top-rated team in the 4A WyoPreps poll. Rock Springs received 17 of the 19 first-place votes cast by coaches and media members this week. The other two went to this week’s Tigers opponent, Sheridan Broncs, the poll’s second-rated team. Rock Springs will travel to Sheridan this Friday night for a 6 p.m. game. Read more

