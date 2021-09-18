CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Springs, WY

What's up: Leading stories in Rock Springs

 6 days ago

(ROCK SPRINGS, WY) The news in Rock Springs never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Rock Springs area, click here.

Rock Springs / sweetwaternow.com

Boy Scout Builds Shed for Travelers Assistance Program

ROCK SPRINGS — Finding an Eagle Scout project can be difficult at times, but for Boy Scout Troop 4 member Christian Klein all it took was a suggestion from his pastor. Rock Springs Evangelical Free Church Pastor Rich Carlson said when Klein asked if anyone had any ideas for an Eagle Scout project, the first thing he thought of was a shed to store coats, clothes, shoes, socks and other items those seeking assistance in Sweetwater County often need.

Wyoming / wyo4news.com

Rock Springs and Green River attorney's elected to positions with Wyoming State Bar

September 17, 2021 — The Wyoming State Bar announced today that Rock Springs attorney Jason Petri had been elected commissioner of the Wyoming State Bar to represent the Third Judicial District. The District consists of Sweetwater, Lincoln, and Uinta Counties. Petri will serve a three-year term. According to a press...

Rock Springs / wyo4news.com

Tigers retain #1 spot in 4A football poll, Pronghorns move up in 6-Man

September 15, 2021 — The Rock Springs Tiger football team celebrated their new status as the state's top-rated 4A high school football team with a dominating 52-0 home win over previously undefeated and fifth-ranked Casper Kelly Walsh. For that effort, the Tigers are again the top-rated team in the 4A WyoPreps poll. Rock Springs received 17 of the 19 first-place votes cast by coaches and media members this week. The other two went to this week's Tigers opponent, Sheridan Broncs, the poll's second-rated team. Rock Springs will travel to Sheridan this Friday night for a 6 p.m. game.

Rock Springs / wyo4news.com

Rudy Yakovich (November 1, 1934 – September 14, 2021)

Rudy Yakovich, 86, passed away on Tuesday, September 14, 2021 at Deer Trail Assisted Living in Rock Springs, Wyoming. He was a life-long resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming. He was born on November 1, 1934 in Rock Springs, Wyoming; Rudolph Yakovich and Katherine Notar. Mr. Yakovich attended schools in Rock...

Rock Springs, WY
ABOUT

With Rock Springs News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

