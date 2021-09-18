Top Shippensburg news stories

Pa. High School Football Report podcast: The state of instant replay, from the shed interview with Shippensburg’s Anthony Smith and more

Frankly, we go where the athletes are. So, if that means tracking down Shippensburg’s mighty Anthony Smith in a maintenance shed near campus, well, so be it. On this edition of the Pa. High School Football podcast, we chat season-long goals from the 6-7, 265-pounder, his choice to play at the University of Minnesota and more. Read more