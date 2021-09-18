Top Shippensburg news stories

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shippensburg, PA

 6 days ago

(SHIPPENSBURG, PA) Check out this roundup of hyper-local news in Shippensburg.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Shippensburg area, click here.

Garcia, Isaac William - Domestic violence Assault/Harassment

On Thursday, September 16, 2021 at 2348 HRS, 21 year old Isaac GARCIA repeatedly struck an 18 year old female multiple times then fled when police approached. Charges of Domestic violence Assault (M2) and two counts of Harassment (Summ) were filed requesting a warrant of arrest. Anyone with information on GARCIA's whereabouts is asked to contact Shippensburg Police at 717-532-7361 or www.shippd.org (tipsters may remain anonymous) Read more

Pa. High School Football Report podcast: The state of instant replay, from the shed interview with Shippensburg’s Anthony Smith and more

Frankly, we go where the athletes are. So, if that means tracking down Shippensburg’s mighty Anthony Smith in a maintenance shed near campus, well, so be it. On this edition of the Pa. High School Football podcast, we chat season-long goals from the 6-7, 265-pounder, his choice to play at the University of Minnesota and more. Read more

9/15/21 Girls Volleyball vs Shippensburg

Read more

SU sports: Shippensburg’s Raiders in the news

Shippensburg’s Raiders were in the news this month. The Raiders signed a 12-year old St. Thomas boy to its soccer Team Impact program. A key field hockey defensive player was named PSAC Athlete of the Week, and another star hockey player was instrumental in the team’s winning a 5-0 shutout against Belmont Abbey this week. Read more

With Shippensburg Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

