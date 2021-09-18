CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Pleasant, TX

Trending news headlines in Mt Pleasant

Mt Pleasant News Beat
 6 days ago

(MT PLEASANT, TX) The news in Mt Pleasant never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

Mt Pleasant / youtube.com

Land For Sale: Lots 27 & 28 PR 2713, Mount Pleasant, TX 75455 | CENTURY 21

For more information visit http://Lots2728PR2713.C21.com Lots 27 & 28 PR 2713 Mount Pleasant, TX 75455 MLS 14490768 Beautiful lots (27 & 28) close to the Community Pool with 360 degree views of the water. The combined acreage is 1.71 and ready for your custom home. Tucked away from the stresses of busy city life, this charming, yet luxurious master-planned waterfront community will captivate you with its East Texas beauty. Create memories of a lifetime closer than you think at The Peninsulas at Lake Bob Sandlin. Lot 28 has water frontage on the interior pond and is next to the community pool. Can be purchased separately. See MLS 14490756 & 14490760 Contact Agent: Martie Abercrombie First Group Read more

Mt Pleasant / youtube.com

Home For Sale: 103 CR 1125, Mt Pleasant, TX 75455 | CENTURY 21

For more information visit http://103CR1125.C21.com 103 CR 1125 Mt Pleasant, TX 75455 MLS 10137077 Beds: 4 | Baths: 2 Building Area: 1120 Sq. Ft. Complete Re-Model Fully FURNISHED weekend getaway at Lake Tankersley that would make a perfect weekend rental for an investment or you can call it all your on lil oasis. This property has everything you need including a fishing pier, hot tub, firepit and a small fireplace. Storage building will convey as well as all the furnishing's. Only 2 hours away from DFW makes it a perfect Escape from city life. Call today! This won't last long. Fishing pier is currently being built. Contact Agent: Mary McAuley Premier Group Read more

Texas / yourbasin.com

7 arrested in East Texas for online solicitation of minors

MOUNT PLEASANT, Texas (KETK)- The Texas Department of Public Safety said they arrested seven people for online solicitation of minors. Officials detained people from Aug. 31-Sept. 3, and this was part of an operation focused on the online solicitation of minors. DPS Special Agents worked alongside the Hopkins County Sheriff’s... Read more

Mt Pleasant / easttexasradio.com

MPISD – News

Mount Pleasant High School selects All-School Boy and Girl. The Mount Pleasant High School faculty recently selected seniors Keller Thompson and Connelly Cowan as 2021-2022 All-School Boy and Girl. Each year the high school staff picks a senior boy and senior girl who represent the ideals and standards of MPHS. This honor is considered the highest a senior can receive because the staff votes on it. Read more

