[UPDATED 9/18] Every team qualified for VCT Champions 2021

By Nick Geracie
invenglobal.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEMEA (Europe/CIS/Turkey)

www.invenglobal.com

invenglobal.com

Team Envy and Gambit advance to VCT Masters Berlin Grand Finals

Team Envy defeated 100 Thieves and Gambit defeated G2 esports on Saturday to determine the Grand Final match of the VCT Masters Berlin Major on Saturday. Both teams defeated their respective competition 2-0 fashion, showing definitively that they belong in the championship match. Team Envy's victory comes a day after...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Latin America#First World#Berlin#Vct Champions 2021#Valorant Esports
invenglobal.com

Sentinels eliminated from VCT Masters Berlin by Envy in a 2-0 match

The North American favorites, Sentinels, were eliminated from the VCT Masters Berlin major on Friday by fellow NA team Envy in a 2-0 match. Sentinels were the heavy favorites to win the Berlin major after they won the Masters 2 Reykjavik major in undefeated fashion earlier this year. On Friday, Envy dethroned Sentinels convincingly, and after the win tweeted "It's the start of a new era in NA."
VIDEO GAMES
theloadout.com

First 12 Valorant teams confirmed for VCT Champions

Following Gambit’s dominant win over Team Envy in the final of the Valorant Champions Tour Stage 3 Masters in Berlin, three quarters of the field for the end-of-year VCT Champions has now been determined. Champions will be the biggest Valorant esports event to date, crowning the first VCT season’s official...
VIDEO GAMES
esportznetwork.com

Gambit are VCT Stage 3 Masters Berlin Champions

EMEA representative and Russian team Gambit Esports triumphed over North America’s Envy to become the winners of the VALORANT Champions Tour (VCT) 2021: Stage 3 Masters in Berlin. In a fierce grand finals showdown, Gambit won all three maps, earning themselves a spot at VCT Champions and the first prize of $225,000.
VIDEO GAMES
