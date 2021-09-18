Trending news headlines in Georgetown

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgetown, SC

Georgetown Digest
 6 days ago

(GEORGETOWN, SC) Here are today’s top stories from the Georgetown area.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Georgetown area, click here.

Georgetown / postandcourier.com

Georgetown Times office sale finalized for Front Street boutique hotel

GEORGETOWN — At a time of major redevelopment of Georgetown's historic downtown, the office of South Carolina's oldest newspaper will soon be demolished to construct a 56-room boutique hotel along the city's harborwalk. Lachicotte Company real estate agent Christy Whitlock confirmed Sept. 15 that Winyah Hospitality LLC recently purchased 615... Read more

Myrtle Beach / wbtw.com

Myrtle Beach area hospitals see rise in demand for vaccines, testing

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – As coronavirus cases continue to rise, local hospitals are seeing an increase in demand for vaccines and testing. Medical experts said they’ve seen more demand for vaccines in the last four weeks. Director of Operations for Tidelands Health Jason Self said the hospital administers 350... Read more

Georgetown / youtube.com

Georgetown Local-isms: Cindy Hendrick Talks S.C. Cares, and "Love at First Sight."

Local author Cindy Hendrick talks with us about her time at S.C. Cares, and about her new book "Love at First Sight." If you'd like to contact the author, email: zookeepermb@yahoo.com Music licensed from Soundstripe.com XMIELJV8SL6FBKZY - Road Dog For Life by Sam Barsh Read more

Georgetown / postandcourier.com

Georgetown wants to prohibit open carry of firearms during special events, protests

GEORGETOWN — Permit-holding firearm owners may soon have to leave their guns at home when going to a public event in the city of Georgetown. Georgetown City Council unanimously gave initial approval Sept. 16 to an ordinance prohibiting open carry of firearms at all permitted special events on public property, including "parades, event(s), block party, performance, filming and picketing." Read more

Georgetown Digest

Georgetown, SC
ABOUT

With Georgetown Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

