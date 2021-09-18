‘The village, where everyone is someone special’; family legacy is caring, helping

Most of us have heard the phrase, “It takes a village …” For the Benjamins, this concept has been very real and dear to them. The idea of “the village, where everyone is someone special” took shape over decades as the visions of a father and a mother, and that of their first-born son, merged. Arthur Benjamin Sr. and Mary A. Richardson were from Orangeburg, but their lives led them to New York on different paths for different reasons.