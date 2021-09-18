Austin news digest: Top stories today
(AUSTIN, MN) Here are today’s top stories from the Austin area.
Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Austin area, click here.
Austin welcomes all with open arms
AUSTIN, Minn. - Riverland Community College took part in the Austin Welcome Week festivities by holding a "Citizenship Day Celebration" to recognize community members who have recently become American citizens. Oballa Oballa was born in Ethiopia and grew up in a Kenya refugee camp. Oballa is now the first refugee... Read more
520-Acre SE Minnesota Nature Center Started as Just One Tree in 1927
I had never heard of this nature center in Austin, Minnesota until my parents told me about it the other week. Yes, Austin is well known for the Spam Museum, but you also need to pay a visit to the Jay C. Hormel Nature Center. How Did the Jay C.... Read more
Second suspect charged in June 5 murder
Admitted to being at residence when shooting occurred. A second suspect believed to be involved in a June 5 incident that left an Austin resident dead made his first appearance on Wednesday in Mower County District Court. Keith Lavandas Forrest, 20, of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, has been charged with... Read more
Riverland Community College celebrates Welcoming America Week
AUSTIN, Minn . - It's welcoming America week - a nationwide initiative to create welcoming and inclusive cities all across America. To celebrate Riverland Community College in Austin is holding community events all week. Tuesday was a discussion featuring immigrant voices sharing their stories. Among those speakers was Marylary Apolo... Read more
Comments / 0