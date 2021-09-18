CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Emporia, KS

News wrap: Top stories in Emporia

Emporia News Beat
Emporia News Beat
 6 days ago

(EMPORIA, KS) What's going on in Emporia? Here's a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

Emporia / kvoe.com

A hero's welcome home: After procession brings Private Glenn White to Emporia, attention turns to Saturday's burial ceremony

A hero’s welcome home: After procession brings Private Glenn White to Emporia, attention turns to Saturday’s burial ceremony

Marine Corps Private First Class Glenn White is home. The 19-year-old soldier, killed during the later stages of World War II, was returned to Emporia via a law enforcement and American Legion Riders motorcycle procession around 3:30 pm Friday. Several area residents lined the escort route into Emporia, including Friday’s overnight stop at Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home. Read more

Emporia / kvoe.com

Topeka High outscores Emporia High football 28-20

Topeka High outscores Emporia High football 28-20

It was another roller coaster ride for the Emporia High football team Thursday night in a 28-20 loss to Topeka High. The Spartans scored first on an 88-yard touchdown pass from Cam Geitz to Kaden Woydziak that was set up by a fumble recovery at the Emporia High 12 yard line. Read more

Yates Center / iolaregister.com

Linda Graham

Linda Graham

Linda Sue Graham, age 73, of Yates Center, died Monday, Sept. 13, 2021. She was born May 9, 1948, in Emporia, to Glen George Shook and Jacquelin Darlene (Johnson) Shook. She married Jimmie Graham on Nov. 18, 1966. He preceded her in death. Survivors include sons, Tracy Graham, Iola, Timothy... Read more

Emporia / emporiagazette.com

Battenfield named Emporia Master Teacher

Battenfield named Emporia Master Teacher

A longtime physical education teacher earned a big accolade Wednesday afternoon. Andy Battenfield, who teaches at Village Elementary School, was selected as the Emporia Master Teacher and the Kansas Master Teacher Nominee during a presentation at Village. Emporia NEA president Erica Huggard made the announcement. Battenfield has taught for 19... Read more

Emporia News Beat

Emporia News Beat

Emporia, KS
With Emporia News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

