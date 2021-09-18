News wrap: Top stories in Emporia

(EMPORIA, KS) What’s going on in Emporia? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

LOCAL FAVORITE

A hero’s welcome home: After procession brings Private Glenn White to Emporia, attention turns to Saturday’s burial ceremony Marine Corps Private First Class Glenn White is home. The 19-year-old soldier, killed during the later stages of World War II, was returned to Emporia via a law enforcement and American Legion Riders motorcycle procession around 3:30 pm Friday. Several area residents lined the escort route into Emporia, including Friday’s overnight stop at Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home. Read more

LOCAL PICK

Topeka High outscores Emporia High football 28-20 It was another roller coaster ride for the Emporia High football team Thursday night in a 28-20 loss to Topeka High. The Spartans scored first on an 88-yard touchdown pass from Cam Geitz to Kaden Woydziak that was set up by a fumble recovery at the Emporia High 12 yard line. Read more

LOCAL HEADLINE

Linda Graham Linda Sue Graham, age 73, of Yates Center, died Monday, Sept. 13, 2021. She was born May 9, 1948, in Emporia, to Glen George Shook and Jacquelin Darlene (Johnson) Shook. She married Jimmie Graham on Nov. 18, 1966. He preceded her in death. Survivors include sons, Tracy Graham, Iola, Timothy... Read more

LATEST NEWS