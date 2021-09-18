CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Defiance, OH

Defiance news wrap: What’s trending

 6 days ago

(DEFIANCE, OH) Check out this roundup of hyper-local news in Defiance.

We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

Defiance / sent-trib.com

Craig Michael Hammon

Craig Michael Hammon

Craig Michael Hammon, 67, passed away peacefully on September 11, 2021. He was born in Defiance, Ohio, to the late Delbert and Helen Hammon. He graduated from Defiance High School in 1972 and attended The Ohio State University. At OSU he was a part of The Marching Band from 1972-1976. He worked for the State of Ohio as an auditor from 30 plus years. Craig always worked hard to make sure his family had what they needed and more. He enjoyed watching OSU football games, computers, gaming, photography and spending time with his grandsons. Read more

Defiance / crescent-news.com

Blitz: Defiance looks to snap losing streak at Kenton

Blitz: Defiance looks to snap losing streak at Kenton

Defiance saw a step up in the competitiveness department during Friday’s 10-7 loss at the final whistle against Lima Shawnee, holding the unbeaten Indians to single digits before a 35-yard field goal on the game’s final play. After giving up over 100 points in the prior two weeks, the DHS... Read more

Defiance / crescent-news.com

Cranes donated to Pham family

Cranes donated to Pham family

In January of this year, students and staff at Holy Cross Catholic School (HCCS) in Defiance set a goal to create 1,000 paper cranes/doves in honor of, and in prayer for, those afflicted with illness. The idea came from the children’s book, “Sadako and the Thousand Paper Cranes.” HCCS recently donated most of the cranes/doves to Victor and Mylinh Pham, owners of VIP Nails. Mylinh is in the process of recovering from three aneurysms and a stroke. Shown are Mylinh (left) and Victor accepting the cranes/doves from Patti McCord (second from right), Title I teacher and Christina Urivez, HCCS custodian. To learn more, go to youtube.com/watch?v=9B-hNYJzlZI. Read more

Defiance / youtube.com

Adoption of Jansen and Sunday Rose to new home. Friends of Felines Rescue Center (FFRC)

Adoption of Jansen and Sunday Rose to new home. Friends of Felines Rescue Center (FFRC)

Adoption of Jansen and Sunday Rose to new home with 2 kitties already there. Cage free, no kill, cat rescue who also cater for disabled cats. www.fofrescue.org Read more

Defiance, OH
