Defiance news wrap: What’s trending

Cranes donated to Pham family

In January of this year, students and staff at Holy Cross Catholic School (HCCS) in Defiance set a goal to create 1,000 paper cranes/doves in honor of, and in prayer for, those afflicted with illness. The idea came from the children’s book, “Sadako and the Thousand Paper Cranes.” HCCS recently donated most of the cranes/doves to Victor and Mylinh Pham, owners of VIP Nails. Mylinh is in the process of recovering from three aneurysms and a stroke. Shown are Mylinh (left) and Victor accepting the cranes/doves from Patti McCord (second from right), Title I teacher and Christina Urivez, HCCS custodian. To learn more, go to youtube.com/watch?v=9B-hNYJzlZI. Read more