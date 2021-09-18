CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plainview, TX

Top Plainview news stories

Plainview Post
Plainview Post
 6 days ago

(PLAINVIEW, TX) Check out this roundup of hyper-local news in Plainview.

We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

Plainview / everythinglubbock.com

Hale Co/City of Plainview report 2 additional deaths, 125 cases in bi-weekly update

Hale Co/City of Plainview report 2 additional deaths, 125 cases in bi-weekly update

PLAINVIEW, Texas — As of 5:00 p.m. Thursday (September 16), Hale County and the City of Plainview Health Department reported two additional deaths and 125 new cases of COVID-19, also known as coronavirus. The update reported 7,377 total confirmed cases with 6,938 listed as recovered and 157 deaths. A breakdown... Read more

Plainview / myplainview.com

Teen seeks family to provide sense of belonging, security

Teen seeks family to provide sense of belonging, security

(Editor’s note: This project is a collaboration between the Plainview Herald and Saint Francis Ministries to showcase kids who are cleared for adoption.) Zykieria is a fun-loving teen with a big heart. Just like other girls her age, she enjoys makeup and going to the movies with her friends!. The... Read more

Lubbock / myplainview.com

Red Raiders to host Beard, Longhorns Feb. 1

Red Raiders to host Beard, Longhorns Feb. 1

Texas Tech fans now know when the one known as Chris Beard will be returning to Lubbock. The Big 12 released the full conference men’s basketball slate on Tuesday afternoon, which completes Texas Tech’s schedule for the 2021-22 season. The Red Raiders will start the conference season at home on... Read more

Plainview / lonestar995fm.com

Here’s the New Fire Chief for the City of Plainview, Bobby Gipson

Here’s the New Fire Chief for the City of Plainview, Bobby Gipson

On Tuesday, September 14th, the Plainview City Council confirmed that Bobby Gipson would be the new Plainview Fire/EMS Chief. As the newly appointed Fire Chief, Gipson will be responsible for overseeing daily operations and strategic plans of the Fire/EMS Department effective immediately. Gipson has been with the City of Plainview... Read more

Plainview, TX
ABOUT

With Plainview Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

