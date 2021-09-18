What's up: Top news in Mcalester

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mcalester, OK

Mcalester Digest
 6 days ago

(MCALESTER, OK) What’s going on in Mcalester? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Mcalester area, click here.

Mcalester / youtube.com

Weeky Report: COVID Infections Decrease Read more

Mcalester / youtube.com

For more information visit http://3216EWiseRoad.C21.com 3216 E Wise Road McAlester, OK 74501 MLS 2131985 EXCEPTIONAL TRACT OF LAND ON THE CORNER OF BLANCO & WISE ROAD! FEATURING 40 ACRES +/- WITH OPEN MEADOWS AND BEAUTIFUL MATURE TREES. ACREAGE HAS AN OLD HOME PLACE ON IT SO YOU KNOW WHAT THAT MEANS???!!!! UTILITIES ARE ON THE PROPERTY! OLD HOME PLACE SITS WAY BACK OFF THE ROAD FOR SECLUSION AND PRIVACY! THERE IS ALSO A NICE POND TOO! DON'T MISS OUT OF THIS ONE!!! Contact Agent: Candace Cox Shirley Donaldson, Inc. Read more

Mcalester / liberalfirst.com

Steven Wayne Savely, 59, died Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021 at McAlester Regional Health Center in McAlester, Okla. He was born Feb. 6, 1962 to Donnie and Kathleen Savely in Beaver, Okla. He married Belinda Glick Nov. 25, 1989. She survives. He graduated from Turpin High School. He worked for many... Read more

Mcalester / enidnews.com

Fifth grade student Tressie Tapscott smiles as she reaches into a raised box and scoops pebbles aside to plant a young banana plant in a new aquaponics system. The McAlester Public Schools student was among several Thursday to take their first steps in a new course about aquaponics in a greenhouse installed behind Parker Intermediate Center that will help provide some fruits and vegetables for the school. Read more

ABOUT

With Mcalester Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

