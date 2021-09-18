Top Juneau news stories
Alaska seeing one of sharpest COVID-19 surges in US
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Alaska’s state epidemiologist says Alaska is experiencing “one of the sharpest surges” in COVID-19 in the country. Dr. Joe McLaughlin added that it’s not clear when the situation might stabilize. He says a lot will depend on vaccination rates and measures such as masking and distancing. Read more
Waiting for vaccinations results? Did I just read that right? Sounds like you’re playing with peoples lives! The vaccine is not a cure and people will get it and spread it regardless! Hunker down ffs! Save lives
1 like
Doesn't surprise me that we are the worst in the nation. With our leaders that are denying the science.
1 like
Alaska health experts applaud Juneau COVID mitiagtion
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Alaska's top health experts spoke Thursday about the efforts the community of Juneau has put towards fighting the COVID-19 pandemic. Dr. Anne Zink, Chief Medical Officer for the State of Alaska, said that what has been remarkable about Juneau is how few kids in the 12 to 18 are testing positive for school. Read more
Wuyts-Smith makes pitch for Assembly candidacy on Action Line
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - A man who describes himself as a proud black, gay Alaskan and a husband of a U. S. immigrant is seeking a seat on the Juneau Assembly. Troy Wuyts-Smith is running for the District One seat now held by Loren Jones who is term limited and barred from seeking re-election. Read more
Officials: US citizen living in Mexico indicted in drug case
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Authorities say a U.S. citizen living in Mexico who claimed ties to the Sinaloa cartel faces a 17-count indictment related to a drug trafficking operation between Mexico and Alaska. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for Alaska says Miguel Baez Guevara was arrested by Mexican immigration authorities in Sonora, Mexico, on Friday. It says he was deported to the United States and arrested upon his arrival in Arizona. The office says Guevara pleaded not guilty in federal court in Arizona, where he was being detained pending transfer to Alaska. An online court records system did not show an attorney for Guevara. Read more