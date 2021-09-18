Top Juneau news stories

(JUNEAU, AK) The news in Juneau never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

Alaska seeing one of sharpest COVID-19 surges in US JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Alaska’s state epidemiologist says Alaska is experiencing “one of the sharpest surges” in COVID-19 in the country. Dr. Joe McLaughlin added that it’s not clear when the situation might stabilize. He says a lot will depend on vaccination rates and measures such as masking and distancing. Read more

Alaska health experts applaud Juneau COVID mitiagtion Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Alaska's top health experts spoke Thursday about the efforts the community of Juneau has put towards fighting the COVID-19 pandemic. Dr. Anne Zink, Chief Medical Officer for the State of Alaska, said that what has been remarkable about Juneau is how few kids in the 12 to 18 are testing positive for school. Read more

Wuyts-Smith makes pitch for Assembly candidacy on Action Line Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - A man who describes himself as a proud black, gay Alaskan and a husband of a U. S. immigrant is seeking a seat on the Juneau Assembly. Troy Wuyts-Smith is running for the District One seat now held by Loren Jones who is term limited and barred from seeking re-election. Read more

