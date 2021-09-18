CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Top Juneau news stories

 6 days ago

(JUNEAU, AK)

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Juneau area, click here.

Alaska / cbsaustin.com

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Alaska’s state epidemiologist says Alaska is experiencing “one of the sharpest surges” in COVID-19 in the country. Dr. Joe McLaughlin added that it’s not clear when the situation might stabilize. He says a lot will depend on vaccination rates and measures such as masking and distancing. Read more

Waiting for vaccinations results? Did I just read that right? Sounds like you’re playing with peoples lives! The vaccine is not a cure and people will get it and spread it regardless! Hunker down ffs! Save lives

Doesn't surprise me that we are the worst in the nation. With our leaders that are denying the science.

Alaska / kinyradio.com

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Alaska's top health experts spoke Thursday about the efforts the community of Juneau has put towards fighting the COVID-19 pandemic. Dr. Anne Zink, Chief Medical Officer for the State of Alaska, said that what has been remarkable about Juneau is how few kids in the 12 to 18 are testing positive for school. Read more

Juneau / kinyradio.com

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - A man who describes himself as a proud black, gay Alaskan and a husband of a U. S. immigrant is seeking a seat on the Juneau Assembly. Troy Wuyts-Smith is running for the District One seat now held by Loren Jones who is term limited and barred from seeking re-election. Read more

Juneau / keyt.com

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Authorities say a U.S. citizen living in Mexico who claimed ties to the Sinaloa cartel faces a 17-count indictment related to a drug trafficking operation between Mexico and Alaska. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for Alaska says Miguel Baez Guevara was arrested by Mexican immigration authorities in Sonora, Mexico, on Friday. It says he was deported to the United States and arrested upon his arrival in Arizona. The office says Guevara pleaded not guilty in federal court in Arizona, where he was being detained pending transfer to Alaska. An online court records system did not show an attorney for Guevara. Read more

Related
NBC News

Covid booster shots are rolling out. What does that mean for you?

Health care workers, teachers and other essential personnel have been among the hardest hit by Covid-19 and should qualify for a vaccine booster shot — despite a lack of robust evidence that they need a third dose to protect them against severe disease, the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS News

Kamala Harris' appearance on "The View" delayed by co-hosts' positive COVID-19 tests

Vice President Kamala Harris' appearance on ABC's "The View" Friday morning was delayed when two of the show's co-hosts tested positive for COVID-19 shortly before the interview. "The View's" Joy Behar told viewers Friday that her co-hosts Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro, both fully vaccinated against COVID-19, contracted "breakthrough" infections....
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

China's top regulators ban crypto trading and mining, sending bitcoin tumbling

SHANGHAI/LONDON, Sept 24 (Reuters) - China's most powerful regulators on Friday intensified a crackdown on cryptocurrencies with a blanket ban on all crypto transactions and mining, hitting bitcoin and other major coins and pressuring crypto and blockchain-related stocks. Ten agencies, including the central bank, financial, securities and foreign exchange regulators,...
MARKETS
Reuters

U.S. House passes abortion rights bill, outlook poor in Senate

WASHINGTON, Sept 24 (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives approved legislation on Friday to protect abortion services against growing Republican-backed state restrictions, including a Texas law that imposes a near-total ban on abortion, but the bill is unlikely to pass the Senate. The Democratic-controlled House voted 218-211 largely along...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Hill

Grassley announces reelection bid

Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) on Friday announced that he's running for reelection in 2022, seeking an eighth term in the upper chamber. Grassley made the announcement on Twitter at 4 a.m., with a GIF of him going out for a morning run. "It’s 4 a.m. in Iowa so I’m running....
CONGRESS & COURTS
NBC News

Jan. 6 committee subpoenas Trump aides, allies to testify

A congressional committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol issued subpoenas to some of former President Donald Trump's closest advisers. The committee subpoenaed former White House strategist Steve Bannon, former White House chief of Staff Mark Meadows, former social media director Dan Scavino and the former chief of staff to Trump's Defense secretary, Kashyap Patel.
POTUS
Reuters

U.S. border camp closed, Haitians there face mixed fates

DEL RIO, Texas, Sept 24 (Reuters) - An impromptu border camp that roiled U.S. politics was emptied of thousands of Haitian migrants by Friday, with most remaining in the United States for now and others expelled on deportation flights or returned to Mexico. Reuters witnesses said the shanty town-like jumble...
IMMIGRATION
