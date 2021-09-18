CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Patriots right tackle Trent Brown downgraded to out ahead of Jets matchup

By Oliver Thomas
Pats Pulpit
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe New England Patriots will visit the New York Jets without Trent Brown. The starting right tackle has been downgraded to out for Sunday’s game at MetLife Stadium, New England announced on the eve of the 1 p.m. ET kickoff. Brown, 28, suffered a calf strain seven snaps into last...

Boston

profootballrumors.com

