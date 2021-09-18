Patriots right tackle Trent Brown downgraded to out ahead of Jets matchup

FOXBORO (CBS) — Linebacker Josh Uche was a late addition to the Patriots’ injury report this week, added Friday with a back injury. He’s one of three players listed as questionable for Sunday’s game against the New Orleans Saints. Uche was limited at Friday’s practice, as was offensive tackle Trent Brown (calf). Brown missed last week’s win over the New York Jets, after he played in just one series in the season-opener against Miami. Safety Adrian Phillips did not participate for the second straight day on Friday, but his absences are not injury related. He is also listed as questionable for Sunday’s game. Running back Damien Harris (finger) and linebackers Matt Judon (knee) and Kyle Van Noy (throat) were all full participants in Friday’s practice. All three carry no injury designation for Sunday’s game and will play against the Saints. Judon missed Wednesday’s practice and was limited on Thursday, but said Wednesday’s absence was Bill Belichick giving him some “R&R.” “I’m feeling good. I got to take a nap and everything,” Judon joked Friday. For New Orleans, only center Erik McCoy (calf) has been ruled out for Sunday’s contest.

NFL ・ 6 HOURS AGO