Wailuku, HI

News wrap: Headlines in Wailuku

Wailuku Journal
Wailuku Journal
 6 days ago

(WAILUKU, HI) What’s going on in Wailuku? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

Maui County / mauinow.com

Maui Hospital Administrators Encouraged by Test Positivity Rate, but Urge Vigilance

Maui Hospital Administrators Encouraged by Test Positivity Rate, but Urge Vigilance

Maui’s test positivity rate went from an all-time high of 7.1% on Sept. 4, down to 4.5% on Thursday. “We’re happy to say that we’re starting to see a small decline in positivity in cases on Maui and throughout the state,” said Mike Rembis, Maui Health CEO during a virtual Town Hall meeting on Wednesday. Read more

Maui County / mauinow.com

Amala Place Gate to Kanahā Beach Park to be Locked, Sept. 19-24 for Area Clean-up

Amala Place Gate to Kanahā Beach Park to be Locked, Sept. 19-24 for Area Clean-up

The County of Maui will lock the Amala Place gate entrance to Kanahā Beach Park at closing on Sunday, Sept. 19, through 7 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021. County officials say the temporary closure is needed to safeguard public safety during the area’s planned clean-up that will require heavy equipment to remove derelict vehicles and solid waste from the area. Read more

Maui / mauinews.com

Businesses pivot outside on vaccine rule rollout

Businesses pivot outside on vaccine rule rollout

WAILUKU — A handful of small businesses made key infrastructure pivots while customers expressed divided reactions over new county rules on the first day of vaccine mandates that extend to indoor restaurants, bars and gyms. As of Wednesday, proof of full vaccination is required to access indoor seating and other... Read more

Wailuku / usnews.com

Vaccine Cards Required for Some Indoor Businesses on Maui

Vaccine Cards Required for Some Indoor Businesses on Maui

WAILUKU, Hawaii (AP) — Proof of vaccination is now required to patrons who want to sit inside Maui bars and restaurants. Vaccination cards must be shown for indoor dining and drinking as well as for communal areas in businesses like gyms under Maui's “Safer Outside" program, which launched Wednesday. Some... Read more

ABOUT

With Wailuku Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

