News wrap: Headlines in Wailuku

TRENDING NOW

Maui Hospital Administrators Encouraged by Test Positivity Rate, but Urge Vigilance Maui’s test positivity rate went from an all-time high of 7.1% on Sept. 4, down to 4.5% on Thursday. “We’re happy to say that we’re starting to see a small decline in positivity in cases on Maui and throughout the state,” said Mike Rembis, Maui Health CEO during a virtual Town Hall meeting on Wednesday. Read more

LOCAL FAVORITE

Amala Place Gate to Kanahā Beach Park to be Locked, Sept. 19-24 for Area Clean-up The County of Maui will lock the Amala Place gate entrance to Kanahā Beach Park at closing on Sunday, Sept. 19, through 7 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021. County officials say the temporary closure is needed to safeguard public safety during the area’s planned clean-up that will require heavy equipment to remove derelict vehicles and solid waste from the area. Read more

LATEST NEWS

Businesses pivot outside on vaccine rule rollout WAILUKU — A handful of small businesses made key infrastructure pivots while customers expressed divided reactions over new county rules on the first day of vaccine mandates that extend to indoor restaurants, bars and gyms. As of Wednesday, proof of full vaccination is required to access indoor seating and other... Read more

LOCAL HEADLINE