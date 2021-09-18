Top Murray news stories

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
 6 days ago

(MURRAY, KY) Check out this roundup of hyper-local news in Murray.

Murray / youtube.com

Paul Daily - The Horse Whisperer - Murray, KY Event hosted by Kentucky Lake Cowboy Church

Paul Daily - The Horse Whisperer - Murray, KY Event hosted by Kentucky Lake Cowboy Church

Filmed by Paul Daily and Used with permission of Paul Dailey. This event was held September 8th, 2021 at the William "Bill" Cherry Agriculture Exposition Center at Murray State University in Murray, KY. Sponsored by the Kentucky Lake Cowboy Church in Draffenville, KY. www.kentuckylakecowboychurch.com www.wildhorseministries.com Read more

Murray / msublueandgold.org

Murray State University to host Family Weekend October 1-3

Murray State University to host Family Weekend October 1-3

MURRAY, Ky. — Murray State University will welcome students and their families to campus October 1-3 for Family Weekend 2021, an annual tradition that encourages students to share their college experience with their loved ones. Throughout the weekend, the University will host a variety of fun events and activities for... Read more

Murray / murrayledger.com

Local, regional employers connect with prospects at job fair

Local, regional employers connect with prospects at job fair

MURRAY – While the 48 companies that participated in Wednesday’s job fair on Murray State University’s campus might have represented a diverse array of industries, the overall messaging was consistent across the board: if you want to work, they want to hire you. The fair was hosted at the CFSB... Read more

Murray / murrayledger.com

Obituaries Sept. 16, 2021

Obituaries Sept. 16, 2021

Joseph Elroy Green, 80, of Murray, Kentucky, died Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021l, at his home, surrounded by family. He was born Oct. 13, 1940, in Buchanan, Tennessee, to Wade and Mildred Green. He was an elder in the Reorganized Church of Jesus Christ and later attended the Restored Church of... Read more

ABOUT

With Murray Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

