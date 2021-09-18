Top Murray news stories
Paul Daily - The Horse Whisperer - Murray, KY Event hosted by Kentucky Lake Cowboy Church
Filmed by Paul Daily and Used with permission of Paul Dailey. This event was held September 8th, 2021 at the William "Bill" Cherry Agriculture Exposition Center at Murray State University in Murray, KY. Sponsored by the Kentucky Lake Cowboy Church in Draffenville, KY. www.kentuckylakecowboychurch.com www.wildhorseministries.com Read more
Murray State University to host Family Weekend October 1-3
MURRAY, Ky. — Murray State University will welcome students and their families to campus October 1-3 for Family Weekend 2021, an annual tradition that encourages students to share their college experience with their loved ones. Throughout the weekend, the University will host a variety of fun events and activities for... Read more
Local, regional employers connect with prospects at job fair
MURRAY – While the 48 companies that participated in Wednesday’s job fair on Murray State University’s campus might have represented a diverse array of industries, the overall messaging was consistent across the board: if you want to work, they want to hire you. The fair was hosted at the CFSB... Read more
Obituaries Sept. 16, 2021
Joseph Elroy Green, 80, of Murray, Kentucky, died Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021l, at his home, surrounded by family. He was born Oct. 13, 1940, in Buchanan, Tennessee, to Wade and Mildred Green. He was an elder in the Reorganized Church of Jesus Christ and later attended the Restored Church of... Read more
