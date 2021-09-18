What's up: Top news in Burlington
(BURLINGTON, IA) Here are today’s top stories from the Burlington area.
Burlington 42, Ottumwa 0: What we learned in the Grayhounds' win over the Bulldogs
While Burlington High School senior running back Bryant Williams, led by his offensive line, is busy rewriting the offensive record book, the Grayhounds' defense is making a little noise of its own. The Grayhounds were racing to the ball on Friday night like no BHS team since the 2008 version. Read more
Howard Johnson hotel in Burlington re-opens block of rooms after follow-up inspection by city, fire and health officials
The Howard Johnson by Wyndham Burlington on Wednesday got the green light to resume housing guests in a block of rooms following a re-inspection by health, fire and city officials. "The rooms do look very good — the ones that are allowed to be open, anyway," said Mike Shelangoski, environmental... Read more
Iowa Wesleyan football, led by Gavin Esquivel, ready to invade Bracewell Stadium
College football will grip Bracewell Stadium Saturday when Iowa Wesleyan University brings its aerial show to Burlington. IWU will play Trinity International University at noon Saturday in the first of four Wesleyan games in Bracewell Stadium. Iowa Wesleyan, although winless in three games so far, has established itself as a... Read more
College soccer: Penalty saves No. 13 SCC from loss
An encroachment penalty kept Southeastern Community College's men's soccer team out of the loss column, but the Blackhawks couldn't pull off a win, either. As a result, the 13th-ranked (NJCAA, Div. II) Blackhawks and Iowa Central Community College's Tritons played to a scoreless draw in double overtime at the Burlington Regional RecPlex Wednesday afternoon. Read more
