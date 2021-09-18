What's up: Top news in Burlington

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington, IA

Burlington Voice
Burlington Voice
 6 days ago

(BURLINGTON, IA) Here are today’s top stories from the Burlington area.

We've got you covered on the latest developments in your community.

Burlington / thehawkeye.com

Burlington 42, Ottumwa 0: What we learned in the Grayhounds' win over the Bulldogs

While Burlington High School senior running back Bryant Williams, led by his offensive line, is busy rewriting the offensive record book, the Grayhounds' defense is making a little noise of its own. The Grayhounds were racing to the ball on Friday night like no BHS team since the 2008 version. Read more

Burlington / thehawkeye.com

Howard Johnson hotel in Burlington re-opens block of rooms after follow-up inspection by city, fire and health officials

The Howard Johnson by Wyndham Burlington on Wednesday got the green light to resume housing guests in a block of rooms following a re-inspection by health, fire and city officials. "The rooms do look very good — the ones that are allowed to be open, anyway," said Mike Shelangoski, environmental... Read more

Iowa / thehawkeye.com

Iowa Wesleyan football, led by Gavin Esquivel, ready to invade Bracewell Stadium

College football will grip Bracewell Stadium Saturday when Iowa Wesleyan University brings its aerial show to Burlington. IWU will play Trinity International University at noon Saturday in the first of four Wesleyan games in Bracewell Stadium. Iowa Wesleyan, although winless in three games so far, has established itself as a... Read more

Burlington / thehawkeye.com

College soccer: Penalty saves No. 13 SCC from loss

An encroachment penalty kept Southeastern Community College's men's soccer team out of the loss column, but the Blackhawks couldn't pull off a win, either. As a result, the 13th-ranked (NJCAA, Div. II) Blackhawks and Iowa Central Community College's Tritons played to a scoreless draw in double overtime at the Burlington Regional RecPlex Wednesday afternoon. Read more

Reuters

U.S. House passes abortion rights bill, outlook poor in Senate

WASHINGTON, Sept 24 (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives approved legislation on Friday to protect abortion services against growing Republican-backed state restrictions, including a Texas law that imposes a near-total ban on abortion, but the bill is unlikely to pass the Senate. The Democratic-controlled House voted 218-211 largely along...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Hill

Grassley announces reelection bid

Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) on Friday announced that he's running for reelection in 2022, seeking an eighth term in the upper chamber. Grassley made the announcement on Twitter at 4 a.m., with a GIF of him going out for a morning run. "It’s 4 a.m. in Iowa so I’m running....
CONGRESS & COURTS
NBC News

Jan. 6 committee subpoenas Trump aides, allies to testify

A congressional committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol issued subpoenas to some of former President Donald Trump's closest advisers. The committee subpoenaed former White House strategist Steve Bannon, former White House chief of Staff Mark Meadows, former social media director Dan Scavino and the former chief of staff to Trump's Defense secretary, Kashyap Patel.
POTUS
Reuters

U.S. border camp closed, Haitians there face mixed fates

DEL RIO, Texas, Sept 24 (Reuters) - An impromptu border camp that roiled U.S. politics was emptied of thousands of Haitian migrants by Friday, with most remaining in the United States for now and others expelled on deportation flights or returned to Mexico. Reuters witnesses said the shanty town-like jumble...
IMMIGRATION
Burlington Voice

Burlington Voice

Burlington, IA
ABOUT

With Burlington Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

