Faribault, MN

News wrap: Headlines in Faribault

 6 days ago

(FARIBAULT, MN) Here are today’s top stories from the Faribault area.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Faribault area, click here.

Faribault / southernminn.com

2021 Homecoming Week kicks off with naming of the court

2021 Homecoming Week kicks off with naming of the court

Faribault Public Schools has set its 2021 Homecoming Week activities, including the homecoming parade at 2 p.m. Friday. The parade route starts at the Faribault High School parking lot at the corner of Third Street SW and Ninth Avenue SW and heads south before turning west onto Ninth Street SW past Jefferson Elementary. It moves north on Prairie Avenue SW and then back to the South Central College parking lot. Read more

Faribault / southernminn.com

Shattuck-St.Mary's students tour local solar gardens

Shattuck-St.Mary's students tour local solar gardens

With Minnesota reportedly leading the Midwest when it comes to solar energy utilization, the form of clean energy is quickly becoming a growing part of Americans lives. On Tuesday, a group of science and engineering students from Faribault’s Shattuck-St. Mary’s School toured a local solar garden with Minneapolis-based Nokomis Energy. Read more

Faribault / animalrescuesociety.us

Finnegan Fox can’t get enough of his early morning scratches

Finnegan Fox can’t get enough of his early morning scratches

Finnegan Fox is rapidly becoming an internet sensation with his incessant chattering, sheepish grin, and sad-eyed staring for attention from his human mom. Finnegan is a resident of Save a Fox Rescue, an organization in Faribault, Minnesota, about 50 miles south of Minneapolis. It is run by a woman named Mikayla Raines who is also Finnegan’s human mom. Read more

Faribault / southernminn.com

Daily News to keep the focus on the local

Daily News to keep the focus on the local

OK, we’ve really done it now. From the day I started my job in southern Minnesota, readers let me know they were not excited about including Owatonna news in the Faribault Daily News. When I brought it up at the staff meeting and manager meeting, almost everyone said they had heard the same thing. Read more

Comments / 0

 

Faribault, MN
ABOUT

With Faribault Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

