News wrap: Headlines in Faribault

2021 Homecoming Week kicks off with naming of the court
Faribault Public Schools has set its 2021 Homecoming Week activities, including the homecoming parade at 2 p.m. Friday. The parade route starts at the Faribault High School parking lot at the corner of Third Street SW and Ninth Avenue SW and heads south before turning west onto Ninth Street SW past Jefferson Elementary. It moves north on Prairie Avenue SW and then back to the South Central College parking lot. Read more
Shattuck-St.Mary's students tour local solar gardens
With Minnesota reportedly leading the Midwest when it comes to solar energy utilization, the form of clean energy is quickly becoming a growing part of Americans lives. On Tuesday, a group of science and engineering students from Faribault’s Shattuck-St. Mary’s School toured a local solar garden with Minneapolis-based Nokomis Energy. Read more
Finnegan Fox can’t get enough of his early morning scratches
Finnegan Fox is rapidly becoming an internet sensation with his incessant chattering, sheepish grin, and sad-eyed staring for attention from his human mom. Finnegan is a resident of Save a Fox Rescue, an organization in Faribault, Minnesota, about 50 miles south of Minneapolis. It is run by a woman named Mikayla Raines who is also Finnegan’s human mom. Read more
Daily News to keep the focus on the local
OK, we’ve really done it now. From the day I started my job in southern Minnesota, readers let me know they were not excited about including Owatonna news in the Faribault Daily News. When I brought it up at the staff meeting and manager meeting, almost everyone said they had heard the same thing. Read more
