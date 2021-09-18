What's up: Top news in Canon City

(CANON CITY, CO) What’s going on in Canon City? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

Loaves & Fishes Ministries’ expansion project increases bed capacity A certified engineer, a professor, an EMT, a mother who tragically lost her child and a son crippled by a mental illness — all are individuals Mayor Ashley Smith has met at Loaves & Fishes who had been experiencing homelessness. The list goes on. In an effort to assist more... Read more

Community raises thousands of dollars for Florence Fire relief fund FLORENCE, Colo. (KKTV) - The Florence community has proven once again, the community is stronger together, this time raising thousands of dollars for the Florence Fire Department. The Florence Brewing Company held the fundraiser earlier this month and raised more than $8,000. Organizers of the event held a silent auction,... Read more

Abbey Winery gearing up for 19th annual Harvest Festival The Winery at Holy Cross Abbey is busy making preparations for its 19th annual Harvest Festival from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sept. 25 and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 26 on the winery grounds at 3011 E. U.S. 50. The fest is free and open to the public and features wine, live music, food, chili roasting, freshly harvested produce and arts and crafts vendors. Parents, please be advised that there is no Fun Zone this year for the protection of children. Read more

