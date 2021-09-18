CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cañon City, CO

What's up: Top news in Canon City

 6 days ago

(CANON CITY, CO) What’s going on in Canon City? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

Fremont County / canoncitydailyrecord.com

Loaves & Fishes Ministries’ expansion project increases bed capacity

A certified engineer, a professor, an EMT, a mother who tragically lost her child and a son crippled by a mental illness — all are individuals Mayor Ashley Smith has met at Loaves & Fishes who had been experiencing homelessness. The list goes on. In an effort to assist more... Read more

Florence / kktv.com

Community raises thousands of dollars for Florence Fire relief fund

FLORENCE, Colo. (KKTV) - The Florence community has proven once again, the community is stronger together, this time raising thousands of dollars for the Florence Fire Department. The Florence Brewing Company held the fundraiser earlier this month and raised more than $8,000. Organizers of the event held a silent auction,... Read more

Cañon City / canoncitydailyrecord.com

Abbey Winery gearing up for 19th annual Harvest Festival

The Winery at Holy Cross Abbey is busy making preparations for its 19th annual Harvest Festival from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sept. 25 and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 26 on the winery grounds at 3011 E. U.S. 50. The fest is free and open to the public and features wine, live music, food, chili roasting, freshly harvested produce and arts and crafts vendors. Parents, please be advised that there is no Fun Zone this year for the protection of children. Read more

Florence / fox21news.com

Florence Fire Relief raises over $8,000

FLORENCE, Colo.– The Florence Fire Relief Fundraiser which took place on Saturday, Sept. 4, raised $8,000, thanks to the help of the community. Florence Brewing Company said that it would like to thank all of the following people and businesses who donated items & money for the fundraiser:. Royal Gorge... Read more

Cañon City, CO
ABOUT

With Cañon City News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

