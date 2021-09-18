Top stories trending in South Lake Tahoe

(SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA) What’s going on in South Lake Tahoe? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

'It may look worse than it is': Future of Lake Tahoe clarity in question as wildfires worsen The evacuation order has been lifted, but those who returned have found black stripes of ash building up on the shoreline. Read more

Highway 88 reopened to through traffic SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — One of the main highways leading to South Lake Tahoe has been reopened, officials announced Thursday. California State Route 88 through the Sierra from Kirkwood to Jackson has reopened as of just after 4 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 16, Caltrans announced on social media. The Caldor... Read more

South Lake Tahoe is getting back to business "We wholeheartedly recognize the value visitors bring to our economy and welcome them back to enjoy our beautiful city,” City Manager Joe Irvin said. Read more

