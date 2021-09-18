CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Lake Tahoe, CA

Top stories trending in South Lake Tahoe

 6 days ago

(SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA) What’s going on in South Lake Tahoe? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the South Lake Tahoe area, click here.

Lake Tahoe / usatoday.com

'It may look worse than it is': Future of Lake Tahoe clarity in question as wildfires worsen

The evacuation order has been lifted, but those who returned have found black stripes of ash building up on the shoreline. Read more

Comments
avatar

and somebody's going to pay them to study something like this I guess gullibility thrives everywhere

1 like 2 replies

avatar

Such a Sacred area to the Native Populous there should be no residential buildings there at all,.......Sad,

South Lake Tahoe / tahoedailytribune.com

Highway 88 reopened to through traffic

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — One of the main highways leading to South Lake Tahoe has been reopened, officials announced Thursday. California State Route 88 through the Sierra from Kirkwood to Jackson has reopened as of just after 4 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 16, Caltrans announced on social media. The Caldor... Read more

South Lake Tahoe / abc10.com

South Lake Tahoe is getting back to business

"We wholeheartedly recognize the value visitors bring to our economy and welcome them back to enjoy our beautiful city,” City Manager Joe Irvin said. Read more

Lake Tahoe / kolotv.com

City of South Lake Tahoe reminds public they have reopened

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (KOLO) -The city of South Lake Tahoe wants the public to know it is back open for business. The Caldor Fire shut down U.S. 50 and forced the evacuation of about 20,000 people in less than five hours on Aug. 30. Although U.S. 50 remains closed,... Read more

ABOUT

With South Lake Tahoe Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

