Top stories trending in South Lake Tahoe
(SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA) What's going on in South Lake Tahoe? Here's a roundup of the top stories in the area today.
Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the South Lake Tahoe area, click here.
'It may look worse than it is': Future of Lake Tahoe clarity in question as wildfires worsen
The evacuation order has been lifted, but those who returned have found black stripes of ash building up on the shoreline. Read more
and somebody's going to pay them to study something like this I guess gullibility thrives everywhere
Such a Sacred area to the Native Populous there should be no residential buildings there at all,.......Sad,
Highway 88 reopened to through traffic
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — One of the main highways leading to South Lake Tahoe has been reopened, officials announced Thursday. California State Route 88 through the Sierra from Kirkwood to Jackson has reopened as of just after 4 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 16, Caltrans announced on social media. The Caldor... Read more
South Lake Tahoe is getting back to business
"We wholeheartedly recognize the value visitors bring to our economy and welcome them back to enjoy our beautiful city,” City Manager Joe Irvin said. Read more
City of South Lake Tahoe reminds public they have reopened
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (KOLO) -The city of South Lake Tahoe wants the public to know it is back open for business. The Caldor Fire shut down U.S. 50 and forced the evacuation of about 20,000 people in less than five hours on Aug. 30. Although U.S. 50 remains closed,... Read more