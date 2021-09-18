What's up: Leading stories in Mason City
(MASON CITY, IA) Here are today’s top stories from the Mason City area.
Mason City Police Seek Public’s Help Identifying Vandals
The Mason City Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying two suspects who vandalized a car Tuesday night. The vehicle was parked in downtown Mason City when the vandals struck at approximately 10:30 p.m. An investigation resulted in the discovery of video of the crime in progress. Mason City Police have posted three short clips of the suspects responsible for the damages on their department Facebook page. Read more
Mason City man accused of burglarizing business in Rake
FOREST CITY, Iowa – A Mason City man accused of burglarizing a Winnebago County bar and grill is pleading not guilty. Brandon Wayne Hufstedler, 36, is charged with third-degree burglary, conspiracy to commit a felony as a habitual offender, second-degree theft, second-degree criminal mischief, and possession of burglar tools. Authorities... Read more
Mason City CSD requests written comments ahead of mask mandate discussion
Come Monday, Sept. 20, one of the items up for discussion at the Mason City Community School District Board of Education's next meeting will be whether to require masks in its schools. Ahead of that meeting, the school board is requesting comments regarding a school mask mandate. "Due to the... Read more
In Mason City stop, Iowa Auditor Rob Sand says: Rejecting relief money impoverishes Iowans
While speaking to Mason City residents at Central Park on Wednesday afternoon, first-term Iowa Auditor Rob Sand took to summarizing a parable from the New Testament of the Bible. Specifically, the "Parable of the Talents," which can be found in the Gospels of Matthew and Luke. The basic gist of... Read more