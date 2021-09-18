CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingsville, TX

Top Kingsville news stories

Kingsville Voice
Kingsville Voice
 6 days ago

(KINGSVILLE, TX) The news in Kingsville never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Kingsville area, click here.

Kingsville / kristv.com

We're Here: Beef and Bones

We're Here: Beef and Bones

Williams said he remembers working in a butcher shop in McAllen in the Rio Grande Valley as young man, and he enjoyed it so much that he wanted to open his own one day. The 'one day' is now. Read more

I stopped by there not to long ago, nice folks and the meat looked good and fresh. I'm definitely going back.

Kingsville / goutrgv.com

Women's Tennis Heads to Kingsville for Javelina Invitational

Women's Tennis Heads to Kingsville for Javelina Invitational

KINGSVILLE – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) women's tennis is back on the court when it competes at the Javelina Invitational starting on Friday at the Javelina Tennis Courts. Matches will begin at 9 a.m. The Competition. UTRGV will be playing matches against host Texas A&M-Kingsville, Incarnate... Read more

Prairie View / pvpanthers.com

Women's Tennis Announces 2021-22 Schedule; Heads to Kingsville to Open Season

Women's Tennis Announces 2021-22 Schedule; Heads to Kingsville to Open Season

PRAIRIE VIEW – The Prairie View A&M women's tennis team is ready to begin their 2021-22 campaign as they are returning six players and have added two new faces to this years team. They are set to face a slate of more than 25 matches this season. PVAMU women will... Read more

Kingsville / kztv10.com

Butterfly fun to take flight in Kingsville

Butterfly fun to take flight in Kingsville

Kingsville is known for it's butterfly watching. They are even a proud Monarch City USA member. To celebrate all things butterflies, Kingsville is holding a festival called Butterfly Blitz. Read more

Kingsville Voice

Kingsville Voice

Kingsville, TX
ABOUT

With Kingsville Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

