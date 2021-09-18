Top Kingsville news stories
We're Here: Beef and Bones
Williams said he remembers working in a butcher shop in McAllen in the Rio Grande Valley as young man, and he enjoyed it so much that he wanted to open his own one day. The 'one day' is now. Read more
I stopped by there not to long ago, nice folks and the meat looked good and fresh. I'm definitely going back.
Women's Tennis Heads to Kingsville for Javelina Invitational
KINGSVILLE – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) women's tennis is back on the court when it competes at the Javelina Invitational starting on Friday at the Javelina Tennis Courts. Matches will begin at 9 a.m. The Competition. UTRGV will be playing matches against host Texas A&M-Kingsville, Incarnate... Read more
Women's Tennis Announces 2021-22 Schedule; Heads to Kingsville to Open Season
PRAIRIE VIEW – The Prairie View A&M women's tennis team is ready to begin their 2021-22 campaign as they are returning six players and have added two new faces to this years team. They are set to face a slate of more than 25 matches this season. PVAMU women will... Read more
Butterfly fun to take flight in Kingsville
Kingsville is known for it's butterfly watching. They are even a proud Monarch City USA member. To celebrate all things butterflies, Kingsville is holding a festival called Butterfly Blitz. Read more