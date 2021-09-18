Top Kingsville news stories

(KINGSVILLE, TX) The news in Kingsville never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Kingsville area, click here.

We're Here: Beef and Bones Williams said he remembers working in a butcher shop in McAllen in the Rio Grande Valley as young man, and he enjoyed it so much that he wanted to open his own one day. The 'one day' is now. Read more

Women's Tennis Heads to Kingsville for Javelina Invitational KINGSVILLE – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) women's tennis is back on the court when it competes at the Javelina Invitational starting on Friday at the Javelina Tennis Courts. Matches will begin at 9 a.m. The Competition. UTRGV will be playing matches against host Texas A&M-Kingsville, Incarnate... Read more

Women's Tennis Announces 2021-22 Schedule; Heads to Kingsville to Open Season PRAIRIE VIEW – The Prairie View A&M women's tennis team is ready to begin their 2021-22 campaign as they are returning six players and have added two new faces to this years team. They are set to face a slate of more than 25 matches this season. PVAMU women will... Read more

