Dover, NH

Dover news digest: Top stories today

Dover Journal
Dover Journal
 6 days ago

(DOVER, NH) The news in Dover never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

New Hampshire / seacoastcurrent.com

Man Wants To Illuminate Downtown Dover, New Hampshire

Man Wants To Illuminate Downtown Dover, New Hampshire

Downtown Dover would be more attractive to residents and tourists if it had some illumination that added color to the features that make the city unique, says a local man who is interested in getting a "City of Light" project started. Ryan Fallon is a former resident who became interested... Read more

Dover / fosters.com

'Her passion, her dream': A Southern Girl Bakery opens in Dover

'Her passion, her dream': A Southern Girl Bakery opens in Dover

DOVER — When Romonia Daniel was a little girl, she spent every weekend in the kitchen with her grandma, Lela Heard, watching her cook and bake without recipe cards. Romonia’s grandfather was a preacher in Georgia, so before and after church on Sundays, her grandma would be cooking up a storm for congregation members who gathered at their house afterwards. Read more

Dover / concordmonitor.com

Federal Appeals Court considers how far due process rights extend for asylum seeker

Federal Appeals Court considers how far due process rights extend for asylum seeker

A federal appeals court is deciding whether an asylum seeker previously detained at the Strafford County Department of Corrections in Dover was denied her due process rights during immigration proceedings, a claim made by her attorneys at the ACLU of New Hampshire. The United States Court of Appeals for the... Read more

Portsmouth / seacoastonline.com

Portsmouth's legal department involved in 30 cases, Dover only nine. Is there a reason?

Portsmouth's legal department involved in 30 cases, Dover only nine. Is there a reason?

PORTSMOUTH — The city’s legal department is involved with about 30 “active litigation cases,” according to a list the department recently released after a vote by the City Council requesting it. The list includes well-known cases that the city has been litigating for more than a decade, such as the... Read more

Comments / 0

 

Dover, NH
ABOUT

With Dover Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

