Dover news digest: Top stories today

(DOVER, NH) The news in Dover never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

TOP VIEWED

Man Wants To Illuminate Downtown Dover, New Hampshire Downtown Dover would be more attractive to residents and tourists if it had some illumination that added color to the features that make the city unique, says a local man who is interested in getting a "City of Light" project started. Ryan Fallon is a former resident who became interested... Read more

TRENDING NOW

'Her passion, her dream': A Southern Girl Bakery opens in Dover DOVER — When Romonia Daniel was a little girl, she spent every weekend in the kitchen with her grandma, Lela Heard, watching her cook and bake without recipe cards. Romonia’s grandfather was a preacher in Georgia, so before and after church on Sundays, her grandma would be cooking up a storm for congregation members who gathered at their house afterwards. Read more

LATEST NEWS

Federal Appeals Court considers how far due process rights extend for asylum seeker A federal appeals court is deciding whether an asylum seeker previously detained at the Strafford County Department of Corrections in Dover was denied her due process rights during immigration proceedings, a claim made by her attorneys at the ACLU of New Hampshire. The United States Court of Appeals for the... Read more

LOCAL PICK