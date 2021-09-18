Top stories trending in Dodge City

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dodge City, KS

 6 days ago

Buffalo girls' tennis claims Dodge City title

Just a few weeks into the 2021 season and Garden City High School girls’ tennis coach Logan Bevis is already seeing the benefit of pairing up his former No. 1 singles player with a No. 1 doubles player from the 2020 campaign. Sage Riggs and Sydney Nanninga continued to excel... Read more

Dodge City boys soccer defends 6A state title with new wave of players

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Dodge City boys soccer team went 20-0 last season and won a 6A state title. They graduated nine players off that team and now reload with a new wave of players in 2021. The Red Demons have won their first six matches of this season... Read more

Cougars down Dodge City 3-1, Coach Camara becomes program career wins leader #GoBarton

The Barton Community College women's soccer team fought off a feisty Dodge City Community College squad Wednesday afternoon earning a 3-1 victory at the Cougar Soccer Complex. Winners of three straight, the Cougars improve to 3-1-0 in Jayhawk play and 6-1-0 overall while the Conquistadors continue to search for their first victory of the season dropping to 0-3-0 in conference and 0-3-0 overall. Barton will hit the road for a 2:00 p.m. Saturday afternoon tilt with Johnson County Community College. Read more

What you need to know about Butler hosting Dodge City football in the KJCCC showdown Saturday

Last season when the Butler Grizzlies beat a couple of teams, they never felt like season changing wins or a defining victory. Even when Butler beat Dodge City by 35, it still didn't feel as it was going to change the season's outcome. Saturday's win over Hutch? That felt different. Read more

With Dodge City Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

