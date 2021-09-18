Top stories trending in Dodge City

Cougars down Dodge City 3-1, Coach Camara becomes program career wins leader #GoBarton

The Barton Community College women's soccer team fought off a feisty Dodge City Community College squad Wednesday afternoon earning a 3-1 victory at the Cougar Soccer Complex. Winners of three straight, the Cougars improve to 3-1-0 in Jayhawk play and 6-1-0 overall while the Conquistadors continue to search for their first victory of the season dropping to 0-3-0 in conference and 0-3-0 overall. Barton will hit the road for a 2:00 p.m. Saturday afternoon tilt with Johnson County Community College. Read more